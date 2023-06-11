Graduation Day for Harbor City International School – Duluth News Tribune





DULUTH Harbor City International School celebrated the graduation of 31 students in its Class of 2023 with a ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Twenty-nine students participated in the ceremony. Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Brown gave the keynote address, while Eleanor Ness and Anna-Moon Wigren gave student speeches and Grace Herried performed “Impressions on Blue” on the piano. Harbor City International School is a public college preparatory high school located at 332 West Michigan Street, Suite 300 in Duluth. Members of Harbor City International School’s Class of 2023 gather on stage before their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Harbor City International School Executive Director Tim Tydlacka, right, leads the audience in applause for the Class of 2023 during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Harbor City International School math teacher Krissa Boman addresses members of the Class of 2023 as she delivers the keynote address during their graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Eleanor Ness takes a moment after expressing emotion while delivering a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Skye Murray reaches out to Eleanor Ness, who wipes her eyes, after delivering a valedictorian speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Grace Herried performs “Impressions on Blue” on the piano during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Framed by spectators, Anna-Moon Wigren delivers a student speech at the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Connor Anderson manages to receive his diploma from Harbor City International School Registrar/Technology Coordinator Matt Dexter during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Dantay Lees-Howell smiles as he waits to receive his diploma during the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Luke Butler pauses to hold his diploma during Harbor City International School’s Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune Members of the Harbor City International School Class of 2023 wave their tassels from right to left to signify their status as graduates Saturday in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021, where he is involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in broadcast television as Sports Director/Sportscaster at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sportscaster/Sportscaster in Bismarck, ND, News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and reporter/photographer/editor with the common. Life to the Max in Eden Prairie. He was also Director of Development for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud and has lived in Duluth since 2012.

