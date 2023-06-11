Mauis Kikuchi, 57, breaks three world records at Pan Am Masters | News, Sports, Jobs





Loretta “Lori” Kikuchi has five grandchildren, ages 2 to 11, but she has no problem keeping up with them all.

Kikuchi, a USA Weightlifting Level 1 coach representing the HI Performance Athletics gym in Wailuku, traveled to Orlando, Fla., for the 2023 Pan American Masters Championships, May 24-28. All she did there was set three world records for her 55-59/55 kg (121 lb) age group. She snatched 58 kilograms (128 pounds) and 72 kg (159 pounds) running and deadlifting, for a total of 130 kg (287 pounds) – all world bests. She won her division with effort, but was also named grand master lifter for the entire meet. She fell short of her hopes at the world meet at the same venue in December 2022. "Oh, I'm so excited, I mean I actually went in there to do lifts, so it wasn't my heaviest thing I've ever done – I wanted to do lifts and go all-in." Kikuchi said. "Because in December in the world, I bombed, I was devastated. So that was like redemption – winning my age group and the overall was even better redemption." Kikuchi, 57, began training heavily in 2009 at a CrossFit gym, but switched to Olympic-style weightlifting in 2013, and a year later she began working with Vernon Patao, a two-time U.S. Olympian in weightlifting, who bought facility and HPA started. "I was CrossFit training the gym when (Patao) bought it, but after I finished training in my class, no one wanted to do CrossFit with me, so I just got into Olympic lifting." said Kikuchi, a runner and rower in her younger days. After her performance at her last meet, she admitted she was nervous and surprised herself a bit with her record-setting performance last month. "Yes and no, I was just worried about the bombing again," Kikuchi said, adding that he was on "Same place, so it was like a flashback when I went there." Kikuchi, who works as a special education teaching assistant at Iao Middle School, gives Patao a lot of credit for her success. "For one thing, if he hadn't bought the gym, I might not have done anything." Kikuchi said, adding that she also learned a bunch from fellow coaches Lawrence Kauhaahaa, Val Patao and Frank Tam. Kikuchi said she will bring a message to HPA athletes, young and old, after her success. "I hope they will look to me as an inspiration for them to do that, especially with the youth nationals coming up." Kikuchi said. Bertram Kikuchi, Lori's husband, is also a big part of her success. He acted as her coach at the Pan Am meet. "He's there for me at every meeting," said Lori Kikuchi. "He is always there. It's really important – I feel sad if he's not there. … We did that very well. He is always by my side in every meeting." * Robert Collias is at [email protected]

