The collapse of the Kakhovka dam has turned the Black Sea into a ‘garbage dump and animal graveyard’, Ukraine warns
CNN
Flooding is receding after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, but debris washed up along the Dnipro River is turning Odessa’s Black Sea coast into a garbage dump and animal graveyard, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Many mines, munitions and other explosive devices are being carried into the sea and washed up on the coast, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on its website at the weekend, adding that border guards had observed a plague of fish in the area.
The Dnipro River flows into the Black Sea, bearing many signs of the destruction caused by the Russians, the ministry said.
The consequences of ecocide are terrible, he added.
The collapse of the dam in southern Ukraine on June 6 is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades. The disaster has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of energy and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.
But it is still impossible to say whether it collapsed because it was deliberately targeted as part of Russia’s war in Ukraine or whether the breach could have been caused by structural failure. Some Western officials have blamed Moscow for the collapse of the Russian-occupied dam.
A total of 2,699 people, including 178 children, have been evacuated from endangered settlements in the Kherson region since the collapse, the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post on Saturday.
Swimming and fishing have been banned in the region and people are being advised to drink only bottled or imported water, Prokudin said.
Meanwhile, storms and strong winds expected on Sunday mean volunteers will not be allowed to carry out any rescue operations, he added.
The concentration of harmful substances in the water samples is ten times higher than the permitted rate, said Prokudin.
Prokudin said the area of flooded territories in the Kherson region had been reduced by almost half and the average water level had dropped by 27 centimeters (0.9 feet) to 4.45 meters (14 feet).
However, 32 settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River are still flooded and 3,784 residential buildings are under water, he said.
Prokudin also described the situation on the temporarily occupied east coast as critical.
Now 14 settlements have been flooded there. The occupying (Russian) authorities are not carrying out evacuation measures, he added.
The developments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international support to help rescue victims of a dam collapse in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
Russia does not offer any real help to people in flooded areas under its occupation, Zelensky said in his late-night speech on Saturday.
In the occupied territory, it is only possible to help people in some areas Russian terrorists are doing everything to make as many victims of the disaster as possible. Russian shelling also continues at the evacuation points, Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian leader has previously accused Russian forces of firing on Ukrainian rescuers who were trying to reach flooded areas in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.
We are pressuring and encouraging international organizations and international support to come to the part of the Kherson region where the occupiers are now, Zelensky emphasized in his speech on Saturday.
The Ukrainian president said that over 3,000 people have already been evacuated to the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions after the dam collapsed, but that was only in the free territory under our control.
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement blaming the collapse of the dams on methodical attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He claimed that regular attacks on the Kakhovka hydropower plant by the Ukrainian armed forces led to the destruction of its structures and the uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka reservoir downstream of the Dnipro River.
The impact of the dam collapse has been felt far beyond the Kherson region.
In addition to the Black Sea coast, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the communities of Marhanets, Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Hrushivka have been partially left without water supply, the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Sunday, while an entire section of a railway was wrecked near Nikopol, according to the Ukrainian Railways Authority.
In Mykolaiv, access roads to the village of Afanasivka, home to 379 residents, have been completely cut off, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
Meanwhile, during a visit to Ukraine on Saturday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelensky offered his country help to fight the wildfires that have engulfed many parts of Canada.
Of course, we will not stay away from the catastrophe that Canada is facing right now, Zelensky said.
Massive fires, colossal environmental losses and threats to people Ukraine is ready to help extinguish the fires if Canada needs such international assistance.
Our Ukrainian sense of international relations is precisely in the fact that we should always look out for each other when support is needed. And really help, Zelensky said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/11/europe/kakhovka-dam-collapse-swimming-banned-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
