‘Change the world’: Williamsport Area High School celebrates 152nd graduation | News, Sports, Jobs





What a difference a week makes after Williamsport Area High School’s Class of 2023 entered the history books as the school’s 152nd to graduate from the area’s largest school, amid frigid temperatures friends and family members grabbing blankets and umbrellas as rain fell periodically throughout the evening.

The sunset that usually frames the ceremony at the hilltop stadium in the city’s West End was obscured by a haze of smoke Thursday as air quality continued to be affected by the Canadian wildfires. But all those obstacles could not dampen the excitement as the students received their diplomas and moved on to the next phase of their lives. “This is the moment we have all been waiting for. The moment we go we leave our mark and change the world.” said Michael Harry, one of the featured speakers. “We are moving into a new chapter of a new story. We are growing up and yes, yes, this does not mean depending on our parents anymore. No more free Netflix accounts… mom’s home cooked meals are gone. But we’ll get through it. This is not only a clean proposition, but it is an opportunity to start a new life if you take it and build on it.” Harry said. Other student speakers included Elise E. Berthold and Brynn L. Broaddus, senior class president. The ceremony was opened with a message from Dr. Timothy S. Bowers, superintendent, reflecting on the educational journey of students in the district. “Each year as I prepare these reviews, I envision the endless possibilities ahead of me.” Bowers said. “During these 13 years you have faced challenges, triumphs and moments of self-discovery. You have grown academically, emotionally and socially. Every day you pushed yourself to learn, question and expand your horizons.” he said. It’s estimated that students spend about a million minutes during their years in school, Bowers noted. “As you enter the next phase in your life, you will have to decide what you will invest your time in. Time is not infinite. It is not guaranteed. In fact, it is unpredictable. However, the sooner you understand that it is the most valuable gift you receive, the sooner you will be able to manage the time you have on this planet,” he said. During the ceremony, Dr. Justin D. Ross, associate and valedictorian of the graduating class, asked for a moment of reflection on the life of Joaquin Huertas, a member of the class who passed away. The highest academic honors announced at the event went to: Benjamin Manette, Valedictorian and Avery Sauers, Salutatorian. Honored as outstanding athletes were George Whaley and Alexandria Chilson. Sportsmanship awards went to Luke Segraves and Allyson McCann. Referring to the class motto: “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” Ross told the soon-to-be alumni, “As you leave the familiar surroundings of Williamsport Area High School and begin the next phase of your journey, I want to remind you of the senior’s quote…it’s a message worth repeating.” Ross said. “It speaks to the importance of taking initiative, being proactive and creating your own opportunities. We all face challenges and obstacles in our lives, but it’s how we respond to them that defines us.” he said. “As you move forward in your life remember that success is not something that comes to us by chance. It is the result of hard work, dedication and willingness to take risks. Don’t wait for opportunities to come knocking on your door, create them yourself. Be brave, be creative and persevere in pursuing your dreams,” he said. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

