Sunnehanna still important in the world | News, Sports, Jobs





By Ken Love For the mirror JOHNSTOWN – Many of the world’s best amateur players will arrive next week to compete in the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament. This premier event, steeped in history, will be played over four days of stroke play, starting on Wednesday and ending on Saturday afternoon. The tournament continues to rank among the top amateurs in the country because of the hard work of the tournament volunteers and committee members. “We have an incredible group of volunteers who contribute a lot of time and effort to make this event a success,” said Sunnehanna Amator Co-Chair John Yerger. “Our members have a great history of supporting this tournament throughout the years.” As more and more high-level amateur events have popped up across the United States in recent decades, Sunnehanna Amator has worked hard to not only stay relevant, but to thrive. A major coup for the tournament occurred last year when the event became part of the Elite Amateur Golf Series, a series of major summertime amateur tournaments held around the country. Participants have the opportunity to earn points at each stop with the top five winners awarded at the end of the season. “Top finishers will earn an exemption to the USA Amateurs and also entry to select Korn Ferry events,” Yerger said. “Players can also earn an exemption to the final stage of the PGA Qualifying School.” Perks like this only increase the appeal of a tournament like Sunnehanna Amator. Another draw card is the quality of the course itself. The 7,000-foot AW Tillinghast design located in the Westmont section of Johnstown may celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, but club officials are always mindful of making improvements when they see the need. Under the able tutelage of golf course superintendent Mark Leppert, several major projects were completed in the past year alone. “We just finished work on upgrading our bunkers,” Leppert said. “Bunker drainage had deteriorated over the last few years.” In addition to a major reworking of the sand traps, additional work was done to reshape the fairways on holes 8, 9, 11, 15 and 18. The biggest visual change, however, will be seen on Sunnehanna’s third hole— s, where the rough valley crossing the fairway has been removed. The fairway bunker on this hole was also redesigned and relocated to give the par-four hole a whole new look. As participants begin to arrive over the next few days, they will be greeted by a golf course that is in top condition despite this year’s exceptionally dry conditions. Defending Sunnehanna amateur champion Bryce Lewis, a junior from the University of Texas, will return to defend his title alongside an outstanding field of world-ranked amateurs. With his win last year, Lewis joined Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa as Sunnehanna Amateur champions. The tournament also boasts Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods among its past participants. By the end of Saturday’s play, tournament officials expect another worthy champion to be crowned. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

