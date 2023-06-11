Floyd Central Theater Arts will perform at the International Thespian Festival | tidings

FLOYD COUNTY Floyd Central Theater Arts is one of eight high school theater programs in the country that will perform on the main stage of the International Thespian Festival.

Floyd Central High School theater students were selected to perform the musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the festival, which will take place June 19-23 in Bloomington.

Floyd Central students will put on two shows at the Indiana University Auditorium on June 22.

Floyd Central staged The Mystery of Edwin Drood for the first time in November and the play was judged based on national arts standards.

It’s a very rigorous process, and then at the end, they choose eight plays that will be on the main stage, which is a national platform because every student at the festival can see the play, Floyd Central Theater director Brooklyn Chalfant said. . .

So thousands of kids from all over the world get to see it, which is incredible because it’s the biggest audience any high school show will have, she said.

The program will offer two performances of the show at Floyd Centrals auditorium on June 15 and 16 at 7:00 p.m.

This will be Floyd Centrals 19th main stage appearance at the International Thespian Festival.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a comic musical based on an unfinished novel by Charles Dickens. The show features different endings and the audience votes on what ending they would like to see.

This format means that the show is different every night and the multiple endings present a special challenge for students.

The audience votes on which character they want to see as the detective and then chooses the killer, Chalfant said. There are five options for the detectives, there are eight options for the killer, and then there are 16 different combinations of lovers at the end.

The musical is a play within a play portraying a Victorian theater company’s production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

More than anything, it’s just a good night of theater, Chalfant said. You will go and laugh your head off. I think it’s so funny.

The show’s format allows many students to shine in the musical, she said.

Usually a musical might have two or three leads, but this one has 10, so there are just opportunities for kids to showcase their talent on a level that many musicals can’t afford students, Chalfant said.

Ruby Miller, a senior at Floyd Central, is the dance captain and one of the leads in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Students began rehearsing early last school year, and to help memorize the various endings, many are self-choreographed by the students, she said.

We had so many rehearsals where we would just go through every possible ending, so it definitely takes time and it can be a little monotonous at times, but it really helped us all memorize it, Miller said.

Chalfant describes the show as super fun for the students and the audience.

We had people come to see the show once just because they heard about it and then say to us after the show, I can’t wait to see it again because I want to see what happens if this person wins, she said.

As they prepare for the upcoming festival performances, the students have been working hard in rehearsals, she said.

We had to revise the blocking and the choreography a lot, and the students work really hard on their own to remember their lines and remember all the staging, Chalfant said. Then we had rehearsals for three to four hours every day, just reviewing what they’ve already learned and reminding them, but a lot of it is muscle memory.

The upcoming encore shows are not only a chance for students to practice for the festival, but they also raise funds for the costs of producing the music.

Chalfant said the performances will help pay for licensing for the show’s production and other costs of bringing the show to Bloomington.

In addition to performing the musical, students will have many other opportunities at the upcoming festival, including workshops, networking and auditions for theater professionals.

Students will also attend other performances from schools around the country.

Miller said she is honored that Floyd Central was chosen for the upcoming performance, and she is excited to perform for such a large audience.

It’s really nice to be able to share our art form with other people who also love the same art form and other people who appreciate it, she said. It’s just a super cool festival, and there are so many possibilities.

New Albany High School has also appeared in the International Thespian Festival several times, and the NAHS program was selected last year to perform on the main stage.

Chalfant said there is no doubt that NAFCS is one of the best places to study the performing arts.

They weren’t even a performing arts school, she said. It was just a regular public high school. New Albany did it last year and then this year, especially after the pandemic… they’re back and better than ever.