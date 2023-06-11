Things don’t go well: Plan to bring back cheetahs to India under fire after six die within months | Wild life

A controversial effort to reintroduce cheetahs to the wild has hit a major setback after three adults and three cubs have died in the past eight months.

The deaths have led to criticism of Project Cheetah, an international $4.8 million scheme that involved moving 20 animals from Africa to India’s Kuno National Park earlier this year. Some conservationists say that not enough space was reserved for the cheetahs, while others complained that the project was created too hastily.

However, project scientists insisted that some deaths were expected early in the project and predicted that the death toll would stabilize in the near future.

If you’re going to reintroduce an animal into the wild, you have to do it very carefully, said Professor Sarah Durant, of the Zoological Society of London. And it’s clear that things are not going well. The program seems rushed.

A male cheetah in a reserve in South Africa. Photo: Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Cheetahs are the fastest land animals in the world and can run at speeds of up to 65 mph. There are five subspecies and all have suffered major declines in numbers caused by climate change, hunting by humans and habitat destruction. As a result, the surviving cheetah populations of East Africa, South Africa and Northeast Africa are now vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The other two, the Northwest African cheetah and the Asian cheetah are critically endangered.

India’s own population of cheetahs consisting of the Asiatic subspecies became extinct last century, with the last documented native animals being shot by Maharajah Ramanuj Singh Deo in 1947. The Asiatic cheetah now survives only in Iran.

In contrast, there are about 6,500 African cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus), and there have been successes in re-establishing numbers in semi-managed wildlife reserves in South Africa. With the extinction of its cheetahs, India began efforts to re-establish a population using South African cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus jubatus). However, these moves were initially blocked by the Indian Supreme Court, which argued that because it was not a native species, its introduction violated international conservation rules.

In 2020, the courts’ decision was overturned and Project Cheetah was launched with considerable fanfare, including support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first eight cheetahs to be translocated from Namibia arrived in Kuno last September and 12 more were translocated from South Africa in February.

However, by the end of May this year, three of the Kuno cheetahs and three newborn cubs had died. Two adults succumbed to organ failure and a third was killed in a violent mating encounter. The cause of death of the cubs is unclear at this time. While cubs in the wild have poor survival rates due to predation by lions and hyenas, those born in protected reserves have high survival rates.

The death of the three adults was not unexpected given the high stress of the relocation, Adrian Tordiffe, a veterinarian at South Africa’s University of Pretoria and a consultant to the project, told the journal. Nature. The fact that we have had multiple deaths occurring in a short space of time is not unusual in the sense that it is a high risk period. Once things stabilize, this will drop.

Maharajah Ramanuj Singh Deo with the three male cheetahs he killed. Photo: Van Ingen and Van Ingen (Firm)/JBNHS

However, Prof Durant was more critical. Kuno is a relatively small park and there isn’t much prey for the cheetahs to hunt, she said. In some cases, this will cause the cheetah to wander out of the park. This happened, but it seems to have taken the authorities by surprise. A reintroduction of a large carnivore such as a cheetah should have been supported by an extensive community engagement program prior to any release.

Any country that reintroduces a large carnivore deserves a round of applause, she added. However, there seems to be an excessive number of losses in Kuno, and they seem to be occurring in circumstances in which I would not expect losses like these. So I think there should be a review of how they are managing Project Cheetah and a ban on future re-introductions for now.