Team USA thwarts international comeback to win 27th Arnold Palmer Cup

LIGONIER (KDKA) — The Arnold Palmer Cup is back in the hands of Team USA, which held off a comeback from Team International to claim victory Saturday afternoon at Laurel Valley Golf Club.

Fueled in part by a dominant performance during the mixed fours on FridayThe Americans won the tournament 32-28 on home soil after losing last year in Switzerland.

Team USA poses with the Arnold Palmer Cup after defeating Team International 32-28 on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA



The International Team was swept by the Americans in the fourth round of singles play, outscoring them 15 1/2 to 8 1/2 on the day, but Team USA’s margin was enough to prevent a comeback.

Crucial points for Team USA were won when Zoe Campos tied her match with Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

“I know we struggled a little bit with the individual matches (today), but I’m glad I got it done,” Campos said. “Honoring Mr. Palmer is something I will never forget.”

Four points for Gabrelcik

One of Team USA’s anchors was three-time Arnold Palmer Cup competitor Nick Gabrelcik.

Gabrelcik helped the Americans earn four points, going 4-0 in his matches.

Team USA’s Nick Gabrelcik watches his shot to the fairway on the opening hole of the final round of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA



On Thursday, Gabrelcik and Jennie Park beat Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn and Sampson Zheng 4&3 in mixed four-ball play.

On Friday, Gabrelcik and Gordon Sargent earned a point with a 2&1 win over Ryan Griffin and Max Kennedy in a foursome. During mixed fours play, Gabrelcik and Park would team up and earn a 4&3 victory over Hinson-Tolchard / Christiaan Maas and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

Gabrelcik’s tournament would end with a 1UP singles victory over Sampson Zheng.

Albatross Alert



Team USA’s Ben James provided some fireworks during his singles match, making an albatross layup with a 7-iron from 178 yards from the fairway with his second shot on the Par 5 third hole.

Ben James is on fire right now.🔥🔥 He currently leads his match 3UP after an albatross on the par-5 third hole and an eagle on the par-5 sixth!#APCup | @UVAMensGolf pic.twitter.com/q8a7eypuDU — Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) June 10, 2023

“I didn’t see it go in, but the point of the court was like three feet in front of it, so I imagine I took it down and it went in,” James said. I got up early. I kept it in the fairway and gave myself opportunities to make birdie. This week was definitely one of the best memories of my life.”

James would use his albatross and eagle three holes later to help him to a 3&2 victory over Frederik Kjettrup.

A proper birthday present

For Team USA’s Rachel Kuehn, what better way to celebrate a birthday than to win a championship representing your country?

Team USA’s Rachel Kuehn gets excited as her team sings her “Happy Birthday” after the Americans won the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup by defeating Team International 32-28 on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. . Mike Darnay/KDKA



Kuehn, who turns 22 today, is already having a breakout year, having won the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf Championship with Wake Forest, and now winning the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Five-time Palmer Cup player

Emilia Migliaccio competed in the Arnold Palmer Cup for a record fifth time this week and managed to play her singles match against Wake Forest teammate Lauren Walsh. “It was really special that we were able to play all 18 holes together in our last amateur tournament,” Migliaccio said. “Having Lauren and Rachel (Kuehn), two of my closest friends, here is something we’ll always remember.”

Team USA’s Emilia Migliaccio drives onto the 9th green during the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA



“I feel Arnold Palmer’s legacy here at the Palmer Cup. This week, you’re constantly reminded of the values ​​that are important. Everyone wants to win and we’re all extremely competitive, but it’s about the bigger picture and the camaraderie. between two teams. Every Palmer Cup has that feeling, but to be able to do what I did, not play college golf for a year and come back was really, really special. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

US Open preparation

A number of players who competed for their spots in the Arnold Palmer Cup will be in the national spotlight next weekend when golf’s toughest test takes center stage at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Team USA’s Gordon Sargent watches a tee shot on the 9th hole of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA



Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Gordon Sargent, Preston Summerhays and Karl Vilips will all be among the 17 amateurs on the field when play begins on Thursday.

“USA at 3!”

The Americans’ win at home in Laurel Valley was a total team effort with the coaching staff in particular praising the players for how quickly they came together as a group.

Team USA players gather for one last celebration as a group after the team’s victory over Team International in the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA



Until next year, when international bragging rights go up for grabs across the Atlantic in Ireland, for now, the Arnold Palmer Cup is back in American hands.

With the win, the United States leads the Palmer Cup series 14-12-1.