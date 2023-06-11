International
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #23
Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #23
Posted on Jun 11, 2023 by BaerbelW
This week, some shared articles did quite well on our Facebook page: How to talk science, At a glance – Can animals and plants adapt to global warming?, New Skeptical Science Research for Week #22 2023 and, Scientists warned about climate change in 1965. Nothing was done.
Links posted on Facebook
- This 4-minute video got climate critics excited (and it doesn’t say what they think it says!) by Peter Hadfield, Potholer54 on YouTube, 3 Jun 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #22 2023 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptic Science, June 1, 2023
- The many fallacies of an inconvenient truth by Simon Clark, YouTube, June 4, 2023
- Scientists warned about climate change in 1965. Nothing was done. by Adam Levy, Knowable Magazine, 30 May 2023
- At a glance – Can animals and plants adapt to global warming? by John Mason, Skeptical Science, June 6, 2023
- Regardless of what Mr. Bean, electric vehicles are much better for the environment than gasoline vehicles by Dan Gearino, Inside Climate News, June 5, 2023
- How to talk science by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, June 7, 2023
- Book Review: Climate Obstruction: How Denial, Delay, and Inaction Are Warming the Planet by Olli Herranen, Nature Climate Change, June 7, 2023
- Canadian wildfires and climate change by Zeke Hausfather, The Climate Brink, June 8, 2023
- Factcheck: Why banning new North Sea oil and gas isn’t a ‘Just Stop Oil plan’ by Daisy Dunn, CarbonBrief, June 8, 2023
- Welcome to the apocalyptic mist of the new abnormal. There is nowhere left to hide by Susan Joy Hassol and Michael E. Mann, The Independent, June 9, 2023
- New Skeptical Science Research for Week #23 2023 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, June 8, 2023
If you happen upon high-quality climate science and/or climate myth articles from reliable sources while surfing the web, feel free to submit them via this google form for possible inclusion on our Facebook page. Thank you!
|
Sources
2/ https://skepticalscience.com/2023-SkS-Weekly-News-Roundup_23.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Beatles chronicle the rise of the bands through the lens of famed photographer Terry ONeill
- Ackera Nugent wins 100m hurdles, Razorbacks claim 4 x 400 relay
- Breaking down the barriers between big bodies and the culture of thrift
- Google Doodle reignites long-standing debate over scones in UK
- Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #23
- What happens inside a woman’s body when she drinks too much alcohol?
- Fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” published in multiple languages
- The world has left Boris Johnson, says Grant Shapps amid party turmoil
- Reforming the UK’s failing pension system is a priority.
- WATCH TODAY: LA Pride Parade in Hollywood set to culminate in 3 days of celebration
- Prime Minister Shehbaz plays indoor sports as a pro, says he is watched in slo-mo
- Mindy Kaling’s handy hands-free bag has a chain strap