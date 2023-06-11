The International Festival shows the cultural diversity tidings

Cultural diversity was on display Saturday at the Landers Center with the revival of the International Festival, the first time the event has been held since 2017.

The event, called DeSoto Fest: A Celebration of Cultures, was hosted by the DeSoto County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sigma Sorority.

Volunteer Telitha Bal said one of their members attended the last festival when it was organized by the Hope Center and wanted to see it return.

She enjoyed it so much and thought our chapter should bring it back, Bal said. So we contacted the Hope Center and they gave us some contact information and an outline of what they do. So we just used their resources and brought them back.

Bal said the festival is a great way for people of all backgrounds to come together and learn about different cultures.

We decided we needed to have something else in DeSoto County where we celebrate the different ethnicities and nationalities here in our county, Bal said.

DeSoto County has changed a lot from the 2010 Census to the last Census, and Bal said there’s a lot more diversity here than people realize.

I’m in the school system, so I see a lot of it, and I’m seeing different ethnicities, which reflects our county, said Bal, an assistant principal at Lake Cormorant High School.

The festival featured displays of different cultures in the corridor and had over 40 vendors inside selling various ethnic products and food trucks outside.

Layth Fethi of the Interfaith Project of Memphis spoke to visitors about Islam and the Koran. Memphis InterFaith is a volunteer organization affiliated with the Islamic Center of Memphis and is dedicated to building bridges, promoting and understanding all faiths and cultures.

The group had literature and books available for people to take home and read to learn more about Islam.

We believe we can trust each other by getting to know each other better, said Fethi. So we came here for people to take books home and ask us questions.

Fethi said the Muslim community in the Mid-South has grown from one mosque in the 1970s to 10 mosques today.

We had people who do not know what Islam is, Fethi said. Some people have a Muslim already in their family. We try to explain that we have more in common than differences because we believe in Jesus and follow him. But we as Muslims believe that there is only one religion and that Muhammad, Jesus, and Moses and others all have the same religion, which is to believe in one God.

Stacy Dodd, founder of The Hope Center, said she is happy to see the return of the international festival.

We did the original in 2017 and it was a huge success, Dodd said. The community loved it. Diversity is such a wonderful thing and events like this are a way to bring people together for that common cause. We can meet each other and interact and learn how to help each other. It’s just a beautiful thing.

Hope Center is a non-profit organization that provides mentors to at-risk youth in grades 3-12, along with a safe place for them to play, learn and grow, helping to foster generational leadership skills and training next.

We love being a part of that, Dodd said. The Hope Center just wants to be here and maybe meet some people who want to sign up to be a mentor

Bel said she was pleased with the turnout and is looking forward to an even bigger festival next year.

I would like to see the festival grow to include all of Landers Center, she said.