Maui Woman Entering Peace Corps Mission | News, Sports, Jobs

For 21-year-old Wailuku resident Renae “Bella” Lallo has already seen more places than most in a lifetime, traveling to Zambia and Iraq for medical treatment

missions, living with a host family in Ecuador, and vacationing in countries such as Spain and Germany, to name a few.

And, later this month, she will soon embark on another quest, perhaps more challenging than the others, as she serves a mission of just over two years with the Peace Corps in Panama in areas with power and water limited.

“I’m definitely very excited to go,”Lallo said by phone Tuesday in Maui.

For the 2019 Seabury Hall alum, who graduated this year with bachelor’s degrees in neuroscience and Spanish from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., service to others has always been a part of “a big part”of her life.

“I’m very excited to start a new chapter in my life and let it (service) be one of my main goals and something I work towards.”said Lallo.

But, she added: “I’m definitely very nervous. I have never been to Panama before so this will definitely be a new experience for me. Obviously I lived outside the US for two years, I grew up here, so it will be something new. A little nervous about it and the challenges I will face, but also relieved knowing how well the Peace Corps prepares their volunteers.”

Lallo is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s “unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Peace Corps news release said.

The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the start of the pandemic.

US President John F. Kennedy created the Peace Corps in 1961. It is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are guided by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. Since its inception, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries around the world.

The groups of volunteers being redeployed consist of first-time volunteers and volunteers who evacuated in early 2020, the news release said.

After completing a three-month training, volunteers will partner with their host communities on local priority projects in one of six Peace Corps sectors, along with engaging in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Lallo said he will address the health of young people in Panama.

She said some of the goals in youth health are HIV prevention, reducing HIV rates, increasing graduation rates and various other goals to promote the overall health of the youth there.

The idea of ​​going into the Peace Corps only materialized when Lallo talked to a counselor about her plans after graduation.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what the Peace Corps was until last year.she said.

She then did more research on the program and was hooked when she learned more, noting that she could also use her Spanish-speaking ability in her volunteer work.

What will also help is her previous mission work. As a high school student, she went to Zambia and Iraq with “For hearts and souls”organization whose mission includes finding and helping children with congenital heart defects.

Because Lallo had no medical training at the time, her role was to talk to families, connect with them, and put families at ease before their children were evaluated at appointments.

His sister accompanied him to Zambia, but Lallo went to Iraq without his family.

In college she also lived with a host family for four weeks in Ecuador.

Lallo also worked in the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis while in college. She was a scribe, which is like a doctor’s personal assistant. She took notes and followed the doctor throughout the ER, where she got to witness firsthand what the job entailed.

Lallo is thinking of becoming a neurologist or neurosurgeon, but she is not yet sure what she will do with her degree. In the meantime, she will study for the Medical College Admission Test, also known as the MCAT, while in Panama.

While Lallo admits she will be busy, she will still miss parts of home in Tennessee, such as

“I will definitely just miss having access to a kitchen and any food I want at the grocery store.”said Lallo.

Lallo said she could be sent to one of two regions, including Bocas del Toro, an archipelago off the northwest coast of Panama, or Chiriqui, a province in western Panama.

She will take photos of her family with him and the knowledge she has gained from growing up on Maui.

“I really think the biggest value that was instilled in me growing up here is the value of keiki and kupuna and community and caring and coming together as a community.”she said. “I hope I can take some of those values ​​to Panama and use what I learned here to take care of the community and use it there to serve better.”

