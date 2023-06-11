112 West Australians named in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honors List





In recognition of their outstanding service or achievements to our community, the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List features 112 Western Australian award recipients. The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency the Honorable General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), has announced a total of 1,191 awards in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List. The Governor General is working to ensure that the Order reflects diversity in the community, including increasing nominations from underrepresented groups such as; women, people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. For the first time since the establishment of the Order of Australia in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division are women. Similarly, there is gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order. His Excellency the Right Honorable Chris Dawson AC APM, Governor of Western Australia will formally invest the Western Australian recipients with the insignia of their appointments and awards at an investiture ceremony in September. A full list of recipients can be found on the Governor General’s website. Western Australian Recipients West Australians were recognized in the following categories: Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)for outstanding achievement and merit of the highest order in service to Australia or humanity generally:2

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)for distinguished service of a high order to Australia or to humanity generally:3

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)for service in a specific locality or field of activity or in a specific group:22

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)awarded for service worthy of special recognition:47

Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)for meritorious achievement or devotion to duty, in non-combat situations:3

Public Service Medal (PSM)for public service employees, including those of the Australian Government and state, territory and local governments, who have provided outstanding public service:8

Australian Police Medal (APM)for distinguished service by a member of an Australian police force:6

Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM),for distinguished service by a member of an Australian fire service:2

Ambulance Service Medal (ASM)for distinguished service as a member of an Australian ambulance service:12

Emergency Services Medal (ESM),for distinguished service as a member of an Australian emergency service:1

Australian Corrections Medal (ACM),for distinguished service by an operational member of a civilian correctional service of an Australian state or territory to adults:6 Companions (AC), Officers (AO) and Members (AM) are appointed to the Order; Medals (OAMs and merit awards) are awarded to recipients.

Read the biographical notes for each recipient on the Governor General’s website Companion (AC) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

The Honorable Colin Barnett

Professor Emeritus Caroline Bower Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Honorable Professor Kingsley Dixon

Miss Irene Stainton

Mr. Timothy Winton Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Dr. David Blacker

Associate Professor Rosanna Capolingua

Mrs. Karen Chappel

Mr. Philip Crabb

Dr Margaret Crowley

Mr. Benjamin Elton

Dr George Galvin RFD

Professor Warren Harding

Miss Anna Harrison

Mr. Terry Hill

Miss Kelly Howlett

Miss Emma Matthews

The late Mr. Robert Meadows KC

Professor Emeritus Robyn Owens

Mr. Leonidas Pericles

Miss Miriam Stanborough

Mr. Ronald Thomas

Miss Pia Turcinov

Professor Emeritus Josephine Ward

Dr. Kenneth Whiting

Miss Caroline Wood Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the Military Division

Warrant Officer Geoffrey Armstrong Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Mr. Kosta Angelkov

The Honorable Canon Katherine Barrett-Lennard

Miss Rebecca Bushby

Miss Ruth Byrne

Sir Alan Carter

Mrs. Merle Carter

Mr. Nicolo Catania

Mr. Mark Chambers

Mr William Collidge RFD

Sir John Colwill

Miss Vanya Cullen

Dr Andrew Davies

Miss Mary Day

Lord David de Vos

Mr. John De’Laney

Mr. Norbert Fandry

Mr. Trevor Fitzgerald

Miss Marion Gathercole

Miss Susan Goddard

Sir Ian Holdsworth

Sir Anthony Howes

Mr Robert James ASM

Miss Eugenie Jelly

Mr. Abdullah Khan

Mr. Antonios Koufos

Dr Mi Lee

Sir William Leonard

Mrs. Kathleen McGurk

Mrs. Margaret McIlroy

Mrs. Carol Martin

Mrs. Gail Matthews

Mr Gregory Mawkes MBE

Mr. Toby Morrell

Miss Esme Molds

Miss Anne Muir

Mr. Jasper Norton

Mr. Patrick O’Brien

Dear Muriel Patterson

Sir Andrew Pittaway

Miss Virginia Pitts

Miss Kirsty Pratt

Mr. Vasilis Radis

Mr. Stephen Reynolds

Mr. Craig Spencer

Mr. Edwin Taylor

Mrs. Wendy Williams Medal of Honor (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Miss Josephine Stone Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)

Commander Mile Madarac RAN

Chief Petty Officer Ryan Thiele

Lieutenant Commander Laura Vines RAN Public Service Medal (PSM)

Dr. Paul Armstrong

Dr Margaret Byrne

Dr. Tudor Codreanu

Mr. David Etherton

Mrs. Helen Gladstones

Dr. Clare Huppatz

Miss Elizabeth MacLeod

Sir Anthony Sutton Australian Police Medal (APM)

Detective Inspector Natalie Palmer

Acting Superintendent Dale Robinson

Inspector Curtis Roe

Senior Sergeant Heath Soutar

Senior Sergeant Mark Stoneman

Sergeant Keith Taylor Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM)

Mr. Roberto Alteri

Mr. Michael Gillham Ambulance Service Medal (ASM)

Mr. Andrew Blane

Miss Rebecca Boughton

Mr. Steven Douglas

Mr. Conrad Fairhead

Mr. Mark Hill

Mr. Mark McDonald

Mr. Michael Morgan

Miss Naomi Powell

Mr. Brett Screen

Miss Jillian Smith

Miss Amy Teakle

Sir David Tunnard Emergency Services Medal (ESM)

Lord Stephen Summerton Australian Corrections Medal (ACM)

Mr. Jason Barnett

Mrs. Kerri Bishop

Miss Wendy Duguid

Miss Christine Ginbey

Mrs. Sharon Turner

Acting Assistant Commissioner Alan Watkins Anyone can nominate any Australian for an Order of Australia award. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au. All media inquiries regarding members of the Australian Defense Force should be directed to Defense Media Operations (02 6127 1999 or[email protected]) Post navigation

