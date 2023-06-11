International
112 West Australians named in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honors List
In recognition of their outstanding service or achievements to our community, the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List features 112 Western Australian award recipients.
The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency the Honorable General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), has announced a total of 1,191 awards in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List.
The Governor General is working to ensure that the Order reflects diversity in the community, including increasing nominations from underrepresented groups such as; women, people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
For the first time since the establishment of the Order of Australia in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division are women. Similarly, there is gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order.
His Excellency the Right Honorable Chris Dawson AC APM, Governor of Western Australia will formally invest the Western Australian recipients with the insignia of their appointments and awards at an investiture ceremony in September.
A full list of recipients can be found on the Governor General’s website.
Western Australian Recipients
West Australians were recognized in the following categories:
Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)for outstanding achievement and merit of the highest order in service to Australia or humanity generally:2
Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)for distinguished service of a high order to Australia or to humanity generally:3
Member of the Order of Australia (AM)for service in a specific locality or field of activity or in a specific group:22
Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)awarded for service worthy of special recognition:47
Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)for meritorious achievement or devotion to duty, in non-combat situations:3
Public Service Medal (PSM)for public service employees, including those of the Australian Government and state, territory and local governments, who have provided outstanding public service:8
Australian Police Medal (APM)for distinguished service by a member of an Australian police force:6
Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM),for distinguished service by a member of an Australian fire service:2
Ambulance Service Medal (ASM)for distinguished service as a member of an Australian ambulance service:12
Emergency Services Medal (ESM),for distinguished service as a member of an Australian emergency service:1
Australian Corrections Medal (ACM),for distinguished service by an operational member of a civilian correctional service of an Australian state or territory to adults:6
Companions (AC), Officers (AO) and Members (AM) are appointed to the Order; Medals (OAMs and merit awards) are awarded to recipients.
Read the biographical notes for each recipient on the Governor General’s website
Companion (AC) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
The Honorable Colin Barnett
Professor Emeritus Caroline Bower
Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
Honorable Professor Kingsley Dixon
Miss Irene Stainton
Mr. Timothy Winton
Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
Dr. David Blacker
Associate Professor Rosanna Capolingua
Mrs. Karen Chappel
Mr. Philip Crabb
Dr Margaret Crowley
Mr. Benjamin Elton
Dr George Galvin RFD
Professor Warren Harding
Miss Anna Harrison
Mr. Terry Hill
Miss Kelly Howlett
Miss Emma Matthews
The late Mr. Robert Meadows KC
Professor Emeritus Robyn Owens
Mr. Leonidas Pericles
Miss Miriam Stanborough
Mr. Ronald Thomas
Miss Pia Turcinov
Professor Emeritus Josephine Ward
Dr. Kenneth Whiting
Miss Caroline Wood
Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the Military Division
Warrant Officer Geoffrey Armstrong
Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
Mr. Kosta Angelkov
The Honorable Canon Katherine Barrett-Lennard
Miss Rebecca Bushby
Miss Ruth Byrne
Sir Alan Carter
Mrs. Merle Carter
Mr. Nicolo Catania
Mr. Mark Chambers
Mr William Collidge RFD
Sir John Colwill
Miss Vanya Cullen
Dr Andrew Davies
Miss Mary Day
Lord David de Vos
Mr. John De’Laney
Mr. Norbert Fandry
Mr. Trevor Fitzgerald
Miss Marion Gathercole
Miss Susan Goddard
Sir Ian Holdsworth
Sir Anthony Howes
Mr Robert James ASM
Miss Eugenie Jelly
Mr. Abdullah Khan
Mr. Antonios Koufos
Dr Mi Lee
Sir William Leonard
Mrs. Kathleen McGurk
Mrs. Margaret McIlroy
Mrs. Carol Martin
Mrs. Gail Matthews
Mr Gregory Mawkes MBE
Mr. Toby Morrell
Miss Esme Molds
Miss Anne Muir
Mr. Jasper Norton
Mr. Patrick O’Brien
Dear Muriel Patterson
Sir Andrew Pittaway
Miss Virginia Pitts
Miss Kirsty Pratt
Mr. Vasilis Radis
Mr. Stephen Reynolds
Mr. Craig Spencer
Mr. Edwin Taylor
Mrs. Wendy Williams
Medal of Honor (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
Miss Josephine Stone
Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)
Commander Mile Madarac RAN
Chief Petty Officer Ryan Thiele
Lieutenant Commander Laura Vines RAN
Public Service Medal (PSM)
Dr. Paul Armstrong
Dr Margaret Byrne
Dr. Tudor Codreanu
Mr. David Etherton
Mrs. Helen Gladstones
Dr. Clare Huppatz
Miss Elizabeth MacLeod
Sir Anthony Sutton
Australian Police Medal (APM)
Detective Inspector Natalie Palmer
Acting Superintendent Dale Robinson
Inspector Curtis Roe
Senior Sergeant Heath Soutar
Senior Sergeant Mark Stoneman
Sergeant Keith Taylor
Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM)
Mr. Roberto Alteri
Mr. Michael Gillham
Ambulance Service Medal (ASM)
Mr. Andrew Blane
Miss Rebecca Boughton
Mr. Steven Douglas
Mr. Conrad Fairhead
Mr. Mark Hill
Mr. Mark McDonald
Mr. Michael Morgan
Miss Naomi Powell
Mr. Brett Screen
Miss Jillian Smith
Miss Amy Teakle
Sir David Tunnard
Emergency Services Medal (ESM)
Lord Stephen Summerton
Australian Corrections Medal (ACM)
Mr. Jason Barnett
Mrs. Kerri Bishop
Miss Wendy Duguid
Miss Christine Ginbey
Mrs. Sharon Turner
Acting Assistant Commissioner Alan Watkins
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an Order of Australia award. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
All media inquiries regarding members of the Australian Defense Force should be directed to Defense Media Operations (02 6127 1999 or[email protected])
|
