Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s former first minister, freed after arrestExBulletin

LONDON Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested and questioned for several hours on Sunday by police investigating the finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday morning “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

She was “released without charge pending further enquiries” about six hours later, the force said. British police do not identify suspects until they are charged.

Sturgeon said after her release that her arrest had been “a shock and deeply disturbing”.

“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into details,” she said in a statement on social networks. “However, I wish to say this and do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not merely a presumption that I am entitled to in law. I know without a doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

The SNP said the party had “co-operated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so. However, it is not appropriate to address any matter publicly while that investigation is ongoing.”

Police Scotland opened an investigation in 2021 into how more than 600,000 pounds ($754,000) earmarked for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.

Two former SNP officials, Colin Beattie, who was treasurer, and Peter Murrell, who was chief executive, were previously arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. Like Sturgeon, both were released pending further enquiries.

Murrell is Sturgeon’s husband and police searched the couple’s home in Glasgow following his arrest in April.

Sturgeon resigned suddenly in February after eight years as leader of the Scottish National Party and first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. She said then that she knew “in my head and in my heart” that the time was right for her, her party and her country to make way for someone else.

The first female leader of Scotland’s devolved government, Sturgeon led her party to dominance in Scottish politics and reshaped the SNP from a largely one-issue party into a dominant governing force with liberal social positions.

She led her party through three UK-wide elections and two Scottish elections, and led Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for her clear and measured communication style.

But Sturgeon left office amid divisions in the SNP and with her main goal being independence from the UK for the nation of 5.5 million people unsettled.

Scottish voters backed staying in the UK in a 2014 referendum billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The party is demanding a new vote, but the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland cannot hold a vote without London’s consent. The central government has refused to authorize another referendum.

Sturgeon’s departure sparked a row over the SNP’s future amid allegations of declining party membership and divisions over the best path to independence. Opinion polls suggest that support for the party has declined, although it remains the most popular in Scotland.

A bitter leadership race to replace her saw contenders squabbling over Sturgeon’s tactics and legacy, particularly a bill she introduced to make it easier for people to legally change their gender. It was hailed as an important piece of legislation by transgender rights campaigners but faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-gender spaces for women.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who won the party’s race in March, told the BBC before Sturgeon’s arrest that the SNP had gone through “some of the toughest weeks that our party has probably faced, certainly in the modern era”.

“I know there will be people, whether it’s our opposition, whether it’s the media, who have somehow removed the NPSH already,” he said. “They do so at their own peril.”