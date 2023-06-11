International
Correctional Services leaders are recognized in the Kings Birthday Honors List
Between them, four women and two men have given nearly 200 years of dedicated service to the Department of Justice.
ACM recipients are Christine Ginbey, Deputy Commissioner Women and Young People; Alan Watkins, Assistant Commissioner for Adult Community Corrections; Kerri Bishop, Bunbury Regional Prison Superintendent; Jason Barnett, Superintendent Wandoo Rehabilitation Prison; Sharon Turner, Senior Officer of the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women and Wendy Duguid, Director of Adult Court Services.
Director General of the Department Dr Adam Tomison said the medals were well deserved.
I am extremely proud of all six recipients who have achieved excellent results for staff as well as those in custody during their long and distinguished careers, said Dr Tomison.
Correctional Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds said it was particularly pleasing to see four well-known women.
These women have been pioneers in Correctional Services and are incredibly passionate about the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners under their care, Commissioner Reynolds said.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Ginbey was honored for its globally recognized prison design and operations for women prisoners.
The first superintendent of the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women which opened in Bentley in 2004, Ms Ginbey described the facility as an amazing achievement.
It was the first prison to focus on the reintegration of women, she said.
We have children living with their mothers in a community setting, we let the women shop, we teach them how to budget, plan meals and cook with fresh food.
Our passionate staff impacts women and their children, breaking the chain of intergenerational incarceration.
Superintendent Kerry Bishop was among the first female prison officers in a male prison in Western Australia when she started work at Broome Regional Prison in 1987.
Superintendent at Bunbury Regional Prison since 2012, Ms Bishop said the best part of the job is the camaraderie that comes with working as part of a close-knit team.
The associates at all levels are the best part. Working as a team, achieving positive results for the inmates as well as for the staff. I love when the staff have a sense of achievement and I have made great friendships along the way, she said.
Assistant Commissioner Alan Watkins was honored for his 43 years of service to the Department, including his current role working directly with high-risk serious offenders.
He has unparalleled experience and knowledge in managing community-based offender programs and services.
Superintendent Jason Barnett He is currently the Superintendent at Wandoo Correctional Prison.
As Deputy Warden at Casuarina Prison, he provided leadership and custodial oversight for the running of the Mallee Rehabilitation Center treatment facility, which opened in 2020.
His motivation to help break the cycle of addictions also aided his involvement in the Solid Steps addiction program developed by the Department.
Mrs. Sharon Turner is a Senior Officer at the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women, where she has worked since 1999.
She has been recognized for her role during the COVID-19 outbreak, when she ensured residents kept in daily contact via phone and Skype to help minimize the effects of isolation on children.
Ms Turners understanding of Aboriginal cultural issues has enabled her to create positive relationships between residents and staff.
Miss Wendy Duguid is directly responsible for service delivery in the Central Law Courts team, Court Assessment Treatment Services Court, Intellectual Disability Diversion Programme, Mental Health Court, Central Offenses Unit, Probation Coordination and Mallee Rehabilitation Center .
She developed and negotiated with WA Police to implement electronic filing of arrest warrants for offenders subject to Bail, Probation and Detention Orders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wa.gov.au/government/announcements/corrective-services-leaders-recognised-kings-birthday-honours-list
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Marlon Wayans banned from traveling with United Airlines on Friday
- The best Google Pixel 7a cases to protect your new Android
- Correctional Services leaders are recognized in the Kings Birthday Honors List
- PM Modi congratulates women’s junior hockey team on winning Asian Cup title
- After a stellar spring season, American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson stands out after struggling with twisties
- Bollywood music program captivates Uzbekistan, strengthening cultural ties
- Penn State Olympic RTC/NLWC Dominates at Final X
- Jessica Alba in a pinstriped Silvia Tcherassi dress at the 2023 French Open – WWD
- Final Words: Enabling Innovation in Healthcare
- Police bust international cocaine smuggling ring operating in Israel – Israel News
- Pak’s government will wait and watch as Imran Khan is exhausted from the onslaught of cases
- Trump News Today: Donald Trump defying post-indictment speeches as Florida judge he appointed prepares to keep case