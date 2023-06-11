Correctional Services leaders are recognized in the Kings Birthday Honors List

Between them, four women and two men have given nearly 200 years of dedicated service to the Department of Justice.

ACM recipients are Christine Ginbey, Deputy Commissioner Women and Young People; Alan Watkins, Assistant Commissioner for Adult Community Corrections; Kerri Bishop, Bunbury Regional Prison Superintendent; Jason Barnett, Superintendent Wandoo Rehabilitation Prison; Sharon Turner, Senior Officer of the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women and Wendy Duguid, Director of Adult Court Services.

Director General of the Department Dr Adam Tomison said the medals were well deserved.

I am extremely proud of all six recipients who have achieved excellent results for staff as well as those in custody during their long and distinguished careers, said Dr Tomison.

Correctional Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds said it was particularly pleasing to see four well-known women.

These women have been pioneers in Correctional Services and are incredibly passionate about the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners under their care, Commissioner Reynolds said.

Deputy Commissioner Christine Ginbey was honored for its globally recognized prison design and operations for women prisoners.

The first superintendent of the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women which opened in Bentley in 2004, Ms Ginbey described the facility as an amazing achievement.

It was the first prison to focus on the reintegration of women, she said.

We have children living with their mothers in a community setting, we let the women shop, we teach them how to budget, plan meals and cook with fresh food.

Our passionate staff impacts women and their children, breaking the chain of intergenerational incarceration.

Superintendent Kerry Bishop was among the first female prison officers in a male prison in Western Australia when she started work at Broome Regional Prison in 1987.

Superintendent at Bunbury Regional Prison since 2012, Ms Bishop said the best part of the job is the camaraderie that comes with working as part of a close-knit team.

The associates at all levels are the best part. Working as a team, achieving positive results for the inmates as well as for the staff. I love when the staff have a sense of achievement and I have made great friendships along the way, she said.

Assistant Commissioner Alan Watkins was honored for his 43 years of service to the Department, including his current role working directly with high-risk serious offenders.

He has unparalleled experience and knowledge in managing community-based offender programs and services.

Superintendent Jason Barnett He is currently the Superintendent at Wandoo Correctional Prison.

As Deputy Warden at Casuarina Prison, he provided leadership and custodial oversight for the running of the Mallee Rehabilitation Center treatment facility, which opened in 2020.

His motivation to help break the cycle of addictions also aided his involvement in the Solid Steps addiction program developed by the Department.

Mrs. Sharon Turner is a Senior Officer at the Boronia Pre-Release Center for Women, where she has worked since 1999.

She has been recognized for her role during the COVID-19 outbreak, when she ensured residents kept in daily contact via phone and Skype to help minimize the effects of isolation on children.

Ms Turners understanding of Aboriginal cultural issues has enabled her to create positive relationships between residents and staff.

Miss Wendy Duguid is directly responsible for service delivery in the Central Law Courts team, Court Assessment Treatment Services Court, Intellectual Disability Diversion Programme, Mental Health Court, Central Offenses Unit, Probation Coordination and Mallee Rehabilitation Center .

She developed and negotiated with WA Police to implement electronic filing of arrest warrants for offenders subject to Bail, Probation and Detention Orders.