Unleashing urban power: How cities can reshape climate governance

Urban sustainability expert Karim Elgendy highlights the untapped potential of cities in reshaping climate governance, calling for inclusive governance involving civil society, the private sector and sub-national governments to empower them.

By Karim Elgendy, Associate Director at Buro Happold, a Chatham House Fellow and founder of Carboun | June 9, 2023

The recently concluded World Ecocity Summit in London emphasized once again the crucial role of cities in climate action. Despite the tremendous potential of cities to contribute to climate action, their importance is still not fully acknowledged within the current climate governance framework.

thirty years ago, United Nations laid the foundations for the global response to climate change, creating a framework that revolved primarily around nation-states. of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) saw nation states along with supranationals European Union engaging in multilateral negotiations every year Conference of the Parties (COP). Despite their influence on the ground, civil society organizations had limited direct involvement in these negotiations.

Significant steps forward have been made through this architecture. The conclusion of The Paris Agreement and its regulation, the expected agreement on a global adaptation target and the gradual resolution of key climate justice issues are encouraging indicators of progress. These milestones also herald a transition from negotiation to an implementation phase.

As the landscape transforms from negotiations to climate action, the onus is now on UNFCCC parties to prioritize the implementation and acceleration of committed actions, thereby raising their levels of ambition. According to the climate science consensus, achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by mid-century and limiting warming to 1.5 degrees requires peaking greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and a 43% reduction by the end of the decade. This requires an unprecedented global annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 10-14% by 2030, which presents a significant challenge for implementation.

Such Herculean efforts and the accompanying changes required to infrastructure, technologies, financial instruments, consumption and lifestyles require a comprehensive approach. The responsibility for implementing one of the biggest economic transformations should not be held by national governments alone. A new climate governance architecture more fit for purpose is required.

Such governance architecture should be more inclusive, not only of civil society, but also of the private sector. This is, in part, a recognition of the businesses leadership for much-needed innovation, but more importantly, for its ability to deliver scalable, commercially viable climate solutions.

More critically, new climate governance must involve sub-national governments such as cities and regions. A multi-level climate governance system that considers horizontal and vertical interactions between local, regional and national levels of government within the same country holds the key to unlocking climate mitigation and adaptation actions at the local level.

A role for cities

As the seat of human civilization, cities are home to 56% of the world’s population and two out of three people by 2050. They generate 80% of global GDP, consume two-thirds of energy and are responsible for 67-72% of global emissions.

Cities are where climate battles will be won or lost. They have the potential to reduce their emissions by 90% by 2050 using technically feasible measures. As infrastructure hubs at risk of disruption from the impacts of climate change, they also have an important role to play in climate adaptation. Municipal governments have the potential to advance local climate policies with less of the political baggage that complicates work at the national level.

Efforts to involve cities in climate governance have made progress, as evidenced by the fact that 84% of current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) include urban content to varying degrees. However, there is still untapped potential for cities to take stronger action in addressing the climate emergency.

The decision to adopt the Paris Agreement encouraged national governments to work more closely with non-partisan stakeholders. A year later, the Marrakech Partnership emerged to help mobilize climate action through non-partisan engagement, including through the Race to Zero campaign, which has now assembled a network of over 12,000 non-state actor members committed to halving emissions by the year 2030.

There are also positive moves to mobilize cities for adaptation. The COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact called on parties to further integrate adaptation into local planning. A few months ago, the Marrakech Partnership created a pledge commitment focused on adaptation, known as the Race for Sustainability.

To demonstrate willingness and ability, many cities joined these initiatives. By the end of last year, 1,136 cities had signed up to the Race to Zero pledge, 559 to the Race for Resilience and 11,361 to the UNFCCC’s Global Climate Action database. Cities are also organized as transnational networks. Networks including C40, United cities and local governments (UCLG), ICLEY, Global Pact of Mayors for Climate and Energyand the EU Mission for climate neutral and smart cities all work to promote knowledge sharing and advance local climate action, among other things. Representatives of these networks attend annual COPs as civil society observers, including cities such as Copenhagen and Medellin, which have taken steps before their national governments.

Cities are where climate battles will be won or lost. They have the potential to reduce their emissions by 90% by 2050 using technically feasible measures.

Despite these steps, cities would benefit from further empowerment in terms of governance competencies, financial resources, local capacity building (especially in the Global South) and enhanced access to technology, information and innovation. These additional resources and support would enable cities to take more effective and ambitious climate action. The proportion of urban carbon reduction potential in 2050 over which cities have primary authority or influence is estimated at only 33%.

The overlap of national, regional and municipal power structures and their competing authorities over local and urban issues needs to be addressed and transnational networks of cities will need to mobilize more resources towards climate action if they are to have the representation and influence they require.

There is an opportunity to demonstrate multi-level climate governance. Last year at COP27, the Sustainable Urban Resilience Initiative for the Next Generation (SURGe) was launched to accelerate local and urban climate action by identifying and addressing challenges in governance, finance, capacity and access to technology. The initiative, which is supported by UN Habitat and ICLEI, aims to do this by focusing on urban systems such as buildings, mobility, water, energy and waste.

The upcoming COP28 presents an exciting opportunity to engage cities and other non-partisan parties in the climate governance process. Its emphasis on inclusiveness can prompt a critical examination of the current system of climate governance, assessing its effectiveness and relevance to addressing the global climate challenges we face.

COP28 is expected to host twice as many participants as any previous meeting. For example, in March, the COP28 Presidency announced a PARTNERSHIP with UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg to incorporate a global delegation of mayors to the World Leaders summit at the COP, to include local climate priorities in its agenda and to help cities mobilize finance and exhibit scalable climate solutions.

The focus on climate action, the focus on inclusiveness and current efforts to address the challenges that hinder cities can all set the stage for a review of climate governance and potentially the formulation of a new multi-level governance system. Cities, regions, the private sector and civil society must all prepare for that moment.

Karim Elgendy is an urban sustainability and climate expert based in London. He is an Associate Director with Buro Happold, a Chatham House Fellow and the founder of Carboun, an advocacy initiative promoting sustainability in the cities of the MENA region.