Jacksonville Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as an option for temporary home stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently planning to talk to Daytona International Speedway about possibly using the racetrack as its temporary home stadium. Planned renovations at TIAA Bank Field come to fruition. of The Jaguars announced their proposal to renovate their home stadium on Wednesday, a project that would end up displacing them for at least two seasons.

The complication of Jaguar’s temporary relocation issue is twofold. First, the two closest dedicated football stadiums are in Gainesville and Orlando, and second, that the potential renovation options in Jacksonville are NFL it would almost be too expensive. Jaguar team president Mark Lamping accepted the idea as having merit.

“It would be an interesting solution, but it would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure,” Lamping said. for VenuesNow.com. “It can accommodate a large crowd. It would be a bit of a bummer, but it’s worth considering. After the renovations (in 2016), it’s good.”

Adding legitimacy to the idea is playing ball games on Daytona’s infield is far from unheard of. The speedway hosted four college football games from 1974 to 1975, with teams such as Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State playing on the 4.5-acre infield inside the trioval. In July last year, the speedway hosted a two-day international football tournament in the same area.

In a statement released to NBC SportsDaytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher acknowledged that the track would discuss the idea of ​​serving as the Jaguars’ temporary home stadium.

“Daytona International Speedway is a world-renowned sports and entertainment venue and hosts a full schedule of events each year,” said Kelleher. “As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential future facility needs around our scheduled events.”

Any discussion of the Jaguars playing at Daytona would include how the Jags’ schedule would work around the track’s racing schedule, especially events that overlap with the NFL preseason and postseason like NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in late August and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona at the end. January. There’s also the matter of getting the Jaguars’ stadium proposal approved by local officials in Jacksonville.