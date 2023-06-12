Former Scottish leader Sturgeon arrested in party finance probe

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for nearly a decade, was arrested and questioned for several hours on Sunday by police investigating the finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.

A spokesman for Sturgeon said the former first minister voluntarily attended a police interview and would co-operate with the force’s investigation.

Two former officials, the party’s treasurer and chief executive, were previously arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. Neither has been charged

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday morning as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

She was released without charge pending further inquiries about six hours later, the force said. British police do not identify suspects until they are charged.

Sturgeon said after her release that her arrest had come as a shock and deeply disturbing.

Of course, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail,” she said in a statement on social media. However, I want to say this and do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption. I am right in law, I know without a doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.

The SNP said the party had “co-operated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so. However, it is not appropriate to address any matter publicly while the investigation is ongoing.

Police Scotland opened an investigation in 2021 into how more than £600,000 earmarked for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.

Two former SNP officials, Colin Beattie, who was treasurer, and Peter Murrell, who was chief executive, were previously arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. Like Sturgeon, both were released pending further enquiries.

Murrell is Sturgeon’s husbandand police searched the couple’s home in Glasgow following his arrest in April.

It is very unusual for a leader or former leader of a political party in the UK to be arrested. The latest such case also involved Scottish nationalists: Sturgeon’s predecessor as first minister, Alex Salmond, was arrested in 2019 and charged with a number of sexual offences, including attempted rape. He was found not guilty on all 13 charges after a trial in January 2020.

Before that, in 1979, former Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe went on trial, accused of conspiracy and incitement to murder. The man accused of trying to kill her claimed they had a sexual relationship at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Thorpe denied his claim and was found not guilty.

Sturgeon resigned unexpectedly in February, after eight years as leader of the Scottish National Party and first minister of the semi-autonomous Scottish government. She said then that she knew in my head and in my heart that the time was right for her, her party and her country to make way for someone else.

The first female leader of a devolved government in Scotland, Sturgeon led her party to dominance in Scottish politics and reshaped the SNP from a largely one-issue party into a dominant governing force with liberal social positions.

She led her party through three UK-wide elections and two Scottish elections, and led Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for her clear and measured communication style.

But Sturgeon left office amid divisions in the SNP and with its main aim being independence from the UK for the nation of 5.5 million unfulfilled.

Scottish voters backed staying in the UK in a 2014 referendum billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The party wants a new vote, but the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland cannot hold a vote without London’s consent. The central government has refused to authorize another referendum.

Sturgeon’s departure sparked a tussle over the future of the SNP amid accusations the party is falling in membership and divisions over the best path to independence. Opinion polls suggest that support for the party has declined, although it remains the most popular in Scotland.

A fierce leadership race to replace her challengers without a fight over Sturgeon’s tactics and legacy, particularly a bill she introduced to make it easier for people to legally change gender. It was hailed as an important piece of legislation by transgender rights campaigners but faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-gender spaces for women.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who won the party competition in March, told the BBC before Sturgeons arrest that the SNP had gone through some of the toughest weeks our party has probably faced, certainly in the modern era.

I know that there will be people, be it our opposition, be it the media, who have somehow removed the NPSH already, he said. They do so at their own peril.”