How many shipwrecks are there in the world’s oceans?





There are several databases of shipwrecks in the world, each with a slightly different estimate of the total number that have been found. Online service the place of ruin has a catalog of 209,640 boats known to have sunk, 179,110 of which have a known location. of Global MaritimeWrecks Database(GMWD), on the other hand, contains the records of more than 250,000 shipwrecks, although some of them have yet to be found. According to an estimate, approx 15,000 ships sunk only during World War II, there are forgotten battleships and tankers scattered from the Pacific to the Atlantic, gradually bleeding oil, chemicals and heavy metals in the surrounding water as it decays. In fact, it is thought that the shipwrecks that have been documented represent only a small fraction of the total. According to a UNESCO analysis, it is over three million resting undetected in the world’s oceans. These elusive relics are unlikely to be distributed equally. As you might expect, there are a number of maritime graveyards of wrecked spots along popular or dangerous routes that have proven to be fertile hunting grounds in the past. This includes Skerki Bank, as well as the Fourni Archipelago, also in the Mediterranean, where 58 ships have been discovered so far including 23 in just 22 days in 2015. While the Fourni Archipelago was not considered particularly dangerous, it was commonly used as an anchorage, so it is thought that the high volume of traffic led to a high concentration of ships coming to rest there. A treasure Not only does this hidden trove of as-yet-undiscovered ruins contain fascinating details about how people once lived and potential dangers for the future, but it may also contain surprising riches. And that can be problematic. About 19:00 on June 8, 1708, a powerful explosion echoed across the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Colombia. It was the last battle cry of the San Jos, a galleon that had set sail from Spain two years earlier. The boat was part of the Spanish treasure fleet, a convoy of boats, loaded with sugar, spices, precious metals and other goods, transported between Spain and its territories in the Americas. As a flagship, San Jose carried a chest of silver, emeralds, and a large amount of gold dubloons. But it came to a violent end during a confrontation with a British ship. After hours of battle, her gunpowder stores were hit and she sank almost immediately, disappearing into the ocean along with nearly 600 crew members. Over 300 years later, in 2015, the Colombian navy finally identified its broken remains, along with balls, pottery and coins. In total, its cargo is estimated to be $17 billion (13.5 billion). But the find immediately led to a fierce battle who owns the ruins. Now there are concerns that the archaeological site will be plundered instead of protected.

