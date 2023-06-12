Bus carrying wedding guests crashes and overturns in Australia, killing 10, injuring 25 : NPR







Mark Baker/AP CANBERRA, Australia A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police said Monday. The 58-year-old driver was arrested and is being held at a police station in Cessnock and will be charged, Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not elaborate on the charges, including whether speed was a factor, but told reporters “there is enough information … for us to establish that there will be charges.” The crash happened shortly after 11.30pm in foggy conditions at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. The guests had earlier attended a wedding at Wandin Estate Winery and were on their way to their lodging in the town of Singleton, Chapman said. A guest told Seven News it had been a beautiful day and a fabulous wedding. The 25 injured people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and road. 18 other passengers were not injured. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked first responders and offered government support to the victims and their families, saying “the mental scars of this will not go away.” “For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injuries is so cruel, so sad and so unfair,” Albanese told reporters. “People rent a wedding bus to keep their guests safe. And that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy,” Albanese added. Jay Suvaal, the mayor of Cessnock, said the crash was “truly horrific”. “We’re a big wedding and tourism destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and country who have been to these areas and maybe done similar things,” he said. “I think it will send shockwaves right through the wider community.” Greta is in the heart of the Hunter Valley wine region, a picturesque area dotted with vineyards and restaurants. It was the first wine region established in Australia. The wedding was in the middle of a long weekend, with Monday a public holiday in most Australian states.

