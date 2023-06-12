International
Australian Football congratulates the recipients of the King’s Birthday Honors List
Football Australia has congratulated four members of the Australian football family who have today been recognized in the annual Kings Birthday Honors list.
A strong advocate for gender equality in Australia and globally, former Australian Football Manager Moya Dodd AO leads the honors with the former Matildas vice-captain appointed an Officer (AO) in the general division for service to football as player and administrator in the national team. and at the international level, as a model for women and for the law.
Dodd was recognized along with another stalwart advocate, administrator and women’s soccer coach, MariaBerry AM. A former Chair of Football Victoria’s Women’s Standing Committee and former Director of the Victorian Football Association and the Australian Women’s Football Association, Berry was awarded a Member (AM) in the general division for significant services to football, for women in sport and business.
Former Socceroos forward, the late Alan Garside OAM (cap #148), was recognized for his service to football with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the general division. Garside represented Australia in the 1950s with his influence extending far beyond the Granville Association in NSW. Mr. Garsides’ honor is awarded posthumously with the Socceroos legend passing on in 2021.
Garside has been joined in the General Division of the Medals of the Order of Australia by National Indigenous Football Australia Advisory Group member Narelda Jacobs OAM. Jacobs, of proud Whadjuk Noongar heritage, has been recognized for her service to the media and community through her leadership and vocal advocacy regarding First Nations equality and over 20 years of success in the media industry.
Football Australia CEO James Johnson expressed the football communities’ pride in the recipients and their contribution to the Australian game and society.
Through their invaluable deeds and advocacy, today’s four recipients have made a significant impact not only on football, but on their communities and Australia in general, Johnson said. As a sport we have been greatly enriched by the inclusion of Moya, Maria, Alan and Nareldas and are extremely proud that they have been recognized in the Kings Birthday Honors List.
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand just weeks away from kick-off, we see the global dimensions of Moya and Maria’s tireless work to help build Australian women’s football over the decades and push for gender equality in football .
Football Australia is privileged to have Narelda as a member of the National Indigenous Advisory Group. Her expertise and passion for equality and equity for First Nations people has been a force for positive social conversation and change.
Through his exploits as a Socceroos, the late Alan Garside inspired generations of Granville players to get involved in football and after his international career ended, he and his family demonstrated how the game can help shape communities.
“Football Australia congratulates all the recipients in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List,” concluded Johnson.
HONOR THE MARRIED
- Moya Dodd AO (NSW): For distinguished service to football as a player and administrator at national and international level, as a role model for women and the law.
A pioneer in women’s football, Moya Dodd AO has been involved in football for more than 40 years with her involvement starting as a player in the early 1980s. Her playing career saw Dodd rise to cap level Matildas number 42, representing Australia at the first FIFA women’s tournament in 1988 and eventually becoming vice-captain of the women’s national team.
At the end of her playing career, Dodd became a leading football administrator holding positions as Director of Football Australia, Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation, a member of the FIFA Executive Committee and a member of the International Refereeing Council for Sports. Dodd has been instrumental in championing and advancing gender equality initiatives and her efforts have transformed women’s football in Australia and around the world.
- Maria Berry AM (VIC): For significant services to football, to women in sport and to business. For more than 40 years, Maria Berry AM has been involved in football as a player, coach and administrator.
Berry has held a wide range of roles in women’s football, including as Chair of the Victorian Women’s Football Standing Committee, former Director of the Australian Women’s Football Association, the Victorian Football Association and the Victorian Women’s Football Association.
Berry was also a team manager for the Matildas and Young Matildas in the early 2000s. Locally, she has coached women’s and girls’ teams for over 20 years and is a life member of the Melbourne University Football Club. Maria Berry AM is currently the director for Women Inside.
- Alan Garside OAM (NSW): For service to football.
Alan Garside OAM made his Socceroos A international debut in October 1955 against South Africa to become cap #148. A prolific striker at club level, he went on to play four more B internationals between 1953 and 1957, scoring three goals.
A Granville football great, Garside began his career with the Granville Kewpies at the age of 11 and went on to represent his region and New South Wales with distinction at representative level before being selected for Australia.
- Narelda Jacobs OAM (NSW): For service to the media and the community.
Narelda Jacobs is a Whadjuk Noongar journalist, presenter and commentator. Her media career has spanned more than two decades and has seen her use her platform for positive social impact.
Jacob has been involved as a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association WA, ambassador for the David Wirrpanda Foundation, Breast Cancer Care WA and the Disability Services Commission. She is currently a member of Football Australia’s National Indigenous Advisory Group, ensuring that the voices of First Nations peoples are part of the football conversation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australian-football-congratulates-kings-birthday-honours-list-recipients
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australian Football congratulates the recipients of the King’s Birthday Honors List
- El Niño rains behind Peru’s worst dengue epidemic in history, over 130,000 infected
- Visiting North Sumatra, Ganjar seems ‘friends’ with President Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby
- LA Pride Parade in Hollywood will culminate in three days of celebration
- Tracee Ellis Ross takes a fashion risk in a red and black polka dot dress while stepping out in New York
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange completes proof of concept for Eden project
- Bus carrying wedding guests crashes and overturns in Australia, killing 10, injuring 25 : NPR
- Scientists use machine learning to uncover new predictor of postmenopausal breast cancer
- Turkey’s new intelligence chief Brahim Kaln secretly worked with former al-Qaeda financier
- Alex Newell Makes History As The First Non-Binary Actor To Win A Tony Award
- Egypt boat fire: Three British tourists missing – BBC News
- Trump says he’ll run for president even if convicted in documents case