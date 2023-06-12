Australian Football congratulates the recipients of the King’s Birthday Honors List

Football Australia has congratulated four members of the Australian football family who have today been recognized in the annual Kings Birthday Honors list.

A strong advocate for gender equality in Australia and globally, former Australian Football Manager Moya Dodd AO leads the honors with the former Matildas vice-captain appointed an Officer (AO) in the general division for service to football as player and administrator in the national team. and at the international level, as a model for women and for the law.

Dodd was recognized along with another stalwart advocate, administrator and women’s soccer coach, MariaBerry AM. A former Chair of Football Victoria’s Women’s Standing Committee and former Director of the Victorian Football Association and the Australian Women’s Football Association, Berry was awarded a Member (AM) in the general division for significant services to football, for women in sport and business.

Moya Dodd representing Australia.

Former Socceroos forward, the late Alan Garside OAM (cap #148), was recognized for his service to football with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the general division. Garside represented Australia in the 1950s with his influence extending far beyond the Granville Association in NSW. Mr. Garsides’ honor is awarded posthumously with the Socceroos legend passing on in 2021.

Garside has been joined in the General Division of the Medals of the Order of Australia by National Indigenous Football Australia Advisory Group member Narelda Jacobs OAM. Jacobs, of proud Whadjuk Noongar heritage, has been recognized for her service to the media and community through her leadership and vocal advocacy regarding First Nations equality and over 20 years of success in the media industry.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson expressed the football communities’ pride in the recipients and their contribution to the Australian game and society.

Through their invaluable deeds and advocacy, today’s four recipients have made a significant impact not only on football, but on their communities and Australia in general, Johnson said. As a sport we have been greatly enriched by the inclusion of Moya, Maria, Alan and Nareldas and are extremely proud that they have been recognized in the Kings Birthday Honors List.

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand just weeks away from kick-off, we see the global dimensions of Moya and Maria’s tireless work to help build Australian women’s football over the decades and push for gender equality in football .

Football Australia is privileged to have Narelda as a member of the National Indigenous Advisory Group. Her expertise and passion for equality and equity for First Nations people has been a force for positive social conversation and change.

Through his exploits as a Socceroos, the late Alan Garside inspired generations of Granville players to get involved in football and after his international career ended, he and his family demonstrated how the game can help shape communities.

“Football Australia congratulates all the recipients in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List,” concluded Johnson.

HONOR THE MARRIED

Moya Dodd AO (NSW): For distinguished service to football as a player and administrator at national and international level, as a role model for women and the law.

A pioneer in women’s football, Moya Dodd AO has been involved in football for more than 40 years with her involvement starting as a player in the early 1980s. Her playing career saw Dodd rise to cap level Matildas number 42, representing Australia at the first FIFA women’s tournament in 1988 and eventually becoming vice-captain of the women’s national team.

At the end of her playing career, Dodd became a leading football administrator holding positions as Director of Football Australia, Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation, a member of the FIFA Executive Committee and a member of the International Refereeing Council for Sports. Dodd has been instrumental in championing and advancing gender equality initiatives and her efforts have transformed women’s football in Australia and around the world.

Maria Berry AM (VIC): For significant services to football, to women in sport and to business. For more than 40 years, Maria Berry AM has been involved in football as a player, coach and administrator.

Berry has held a wide range of roles in women’s football, including as Chair of the Victorian Women’s Football Standing Committee, former Director of the Australian Women’s Football Association, the Victorian Football Association and the Victorian Women’s Football Association.

Berry was also a team manager for the Matildas and Young Matildas in the early 2000s. Locally, she has coached women’s and girls’ teams for over 20 years and is a life member of the Melbourne University Football Club. Maria Berry AM is currently the director for Women Inside.

Alan Garside OAM (NSW): For service to football.

Alan Garside OAM made his Socceroos A international debut in October 1955 against South Africa to become cap #148. A prolific striker at club level, he went on to play four more B internationals between 1953 and 1957, scoring three goals.

A Granville football great, Garside began his career with the Granville Kewpies at the age of 11 and went on to represent his region and New South Wales with distinction at representative level before being selected for Australia.

Narelda Jacobs OAM (NSW): For service to the media and the community.

Narelda Jacobs is a Whadjuk Noongar journalist, presenter and commentator. Her media career has spanned more than two decades and has seen her use her platform for positive social impact.

Jacob has been involved as a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association WA, ambassador for the David Wirrpanda Foundation, Breast Cancer Care WA and the Disability Services Commission. She is currently a member of Football Australia’s National Indigenous Advisory Group, ensuring that the voices of First Nations peoples are part of the football conversation.