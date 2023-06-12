A new threat to the world begins in Overwatch 2: Invasion

If they want a fight, I say let’s give it to them.

The world is thrown into chaos when a global invasion by a rogue group of machines threatens humanity and it will be up to a new generation of heroes to save the day! As revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, starting August 10th, players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will be able to answer the call in exciting Story Missions that feature multiple heroes in Overwatch 2. This is Overwatch 2The biggest update ever they called it Overwatch 2: Invasion.

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainments free-to-play heroic team-based shooter set in an optimistic future where every match is the ultimate 5v5 brawl on the battlefield. You can jump into action now as a time-hopping freedom fighter, a battlefield DJ, or one of over 30 other unique heroes as you battle it out across the globe in exciting PVP battles, or join Missions The new Story starts on August 10.

Overwatch 2: Invasion brings new Story Missions, a new season of unlockable content, a new PVP main game mode, new ways to build your skills with your favorite heroes, a new Support hero and more. And if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to unlock them all Overwatch 2 heroes when you get Overwatch 2 New Heroes Pack Starterincluded as part of Game Pass Ultimate Perks at launch Overwatch 2: Invasion on August 10.

Story Missions: Rise of the Null Sector

Humanity and the Omnics, a race of sentient machines, have had a strained relationship since the Omnic Crisis, a global war that eventually led to the creation of Overwatch. Years later, Overwatch has disbanded and now the world is under new threats. When the Null Sector begins their attack on Paris, Winston, Tracer, Mei and a handful of other heroes are able to save the city from destruction; however, they soon realize that a global invasion has just begun.

Null Sector forces are wreaking havoc on many cities and have an ulterior motive to kidnap innocent Omnics for an unknown purpose. It’s up to the new Overwatch team to find out what their plans are and stop them, but they’ll need help from both past allies and new faces if they hope to stand a chance. Team up with your friends or play with others online to take on three action-packed Story missions with many of your favorite heroes in Overwatch 2. Fight against the intensified forces of the Null Sector and stay alert for challenging units, including powerful Annihilators and deadly Stalkers.

All new collaboration events

In addition to Story Missions, you’ll be able to take part in a new bonus co-op mission in Kings Row. You’ll explore the Kings Row map, including all new areas not seen in PVP modes, as you guide push bot TS-1 on a mission to save the Tracers’ friend and the Omnic underworld from the forces of the Null Sector.

Increased competition with Flashpoint

Also heading to Overwatch 2: Invasionis Flashpoint, a completely new PVP core game mode that you will play in quick play or competitive play. This mod will feature two new locales, which are Overwatch 2The biggest PVP maps to date!

Teams will battle for control of key positions across the map called Flashpoints, aiming to capture three of them before their opponents do. Things move fast, there won’t be any relaxation once one point is captured, as the next is already waiting to be captured as well. Not only will this mode test your skills at the gamepad, but your ability to plan ahead and stop opponents from moving to the next Flashpoint will be a huge key to victory.

New ways to master your skills

Whether you are a new player or a veteran player, we were introducing new ways to play and practice your favorite heroes. Build your skills with the all-new Hero Mastery mode, which features engaging training courses designed specifically for individual heroes. Each course will test your skills using the skills and weapons of those heroes and will feature global leaderboards to showcase the best performing hero masters around the world. Overwatch 2: Invasion we will open our first courses for select heroes, with more to come in the coming seasons.

Also, the Practice Range gets its first major update with a brand new range of fire to sharpen your aim with every hero, including dozens of practice settings and multiple targets to choose from.

Unlock all six Overwatch 2 heroes with Game Pass Ultimate Perks!

If you are brand new to Overwatch 2you’ll be able to jump right into action with Overwatch 2 New Heroes Pack Starter only with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks starting August 10th. This pack includes instant access to Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Lifeweaver and our newest hero, who shine more light on another day. Each of these heroes will come with a legendary skin and other cosmetics in the game.

New adventures await

Overwatch 2 it’s free to play and you can start playing now. Season 5 kicks off starting June 13, and you’ll embark on a new magical adventure and get a new Mythic skin for Tracer when you get the Premium Battle Pass, along with new game modes and seasonal events. Overwatch 2: Invasion will arrive on Xbox starting August 10th.