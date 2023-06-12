Hunter Valley, Australia: Bus crash in wine region leaves many dead, police say









Multiple people are believed to have died in Australia after their bus crashed on Sunday while returning from a wedding in a wine region in the country’s east. The bus rolled into a roundabout near the New South Wales town of Greta in the Hunter region, also referred to as the Hunter Valley, about two and a half hours northwest of Sydney. Authorities said initial reports suggested at least 10 people were killed and 25 were hospitalized, with some taken to Sydney for medical attention. According to police, the bus driver, 58 years old, was arrested. He was not injured in the incident, police said. The bus was carrying people returning from celebrations at a winery when it crashed, NSW state Premier Chris Minns said. Minns called the crash a deeply tragic event, adding that residents of the region will be shocked and saddened. Emergency reports came in just before midnight, with police SEND multiple helicopters, fire units and ambulances at the scene. Acting NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said it was too early to comment on the circumstances of the crash, but police had enough information to lay charges against the driver. Chapman did not specify what those charges were, but said the crash scene is being treated as a crime scene. Police are still trying to identify everyone on the bus, but as far as they know there are no children involved, Chapman said. As of Monday morning, the bus was still on its side; Police said the bodies of those killed had not yet been removed and it was possible that more people could be discovered under the bus. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences after the terrible crash. “All Australians waking up to the tragic news from Hunter send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy,” Albanese said on Twitter. It is truly cruel for a day of joy to end with such a devastating loss. Our thoughts are also with those who have been hurt. In a statement on Monday, the wedding venue said it was supporting guests who need their help, adding that it wanted to protect their privacy. The Hunter region is popular for weekend breaks and weddings. The crash also happened on a long weekend, with many potential tourists in the region ahead of a national holiday on Monday.

