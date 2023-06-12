



In Ireland, all water policy and management is guided by the Water Framework Directive. Under this directive, Ireland is set as a target to achieve at least ‘good status’ for all waters in Ireland. However, despite much good work over the past 20-30 years, we are falling short of this target and water quality has declined in recent years. Ireland’s response to water quality challenges is set out in the national river basin management plan. As part of this plan, 190 Priority Action Areas (PAA) have been identified across the country where water quality improvements need to be made. There are multiple pressures on each of these PAAs including: industry; sewage treatment plants and septic tanks; forestry; agriculture; and urban pressures. Implementation of ASSAP The Local Authority Water Program (LAWPRO) has deployed a catchment assessment team of 60 scientists across the country to assess flows in PAA in detail and identify the significant pressures affecting water in each PAA. This group communicates detailed information about PAA to all stakeholders in the local community, including agricultural and non-agricultural land owners and businesses. When an agricultural pressure is identified, farmers in the area will be offered a free farm visit by an advisor under the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Program (ASSAP). The ASSAP program consists of a group of 35 advisers (20 working under Teagasc jointly funded by DHLGH and DAFM and 24 advisers from dairy processing cooperatives). These advisors are available to provide farmers with a free and confidential advisory service that farmers in a PAA can use on a voluntary basis. Advisors will meet with the farmer to assess the farm for any potential issues that have an effect on water quality in the local stream. In general, an advisor will assess the farmyard, nutrient management practices, and general land management practices on the farm, including the use of pesticides and other toxic substances such as sheep dipping, etc. At the end of a visit, the advisor and the farmer will agree on where the farmer should focus improvements or actions, if required, on his/her farm. Practical tips will be designed to break the path and prevent nutrients and other pollutants from entering the water. A written summary of advice and action will be provided and a timeline for completion will be agreed between them. CONCLUSION The ASSAP program is collaborative and the funding and support received from DAFM, DHLGH and the dairy industry has been critical in allowing a new approach to enable local owners to engage positively in finding solutions to local problems with the support of a confidential advisory service . Support from agricultural organizations for the program has been very strong and this is vital in communicating and informing farmers about the ASSAP program and its key messages. This paper by Noel Meehan, ASSAP Manager, and Fiona Doolan, ASSAP Adviser, first appeared in the Growing Organics open day brochure from Jason Stanleys farm walk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teagasc.ie/news–events/daily/environment/the-role-of-agricultural-sustainability-support-and-advisory-programme.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

