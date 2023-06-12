Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times





The former leader of Scotland is arrested Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s former first minister, was arrested yesterday by police officers investigating the finances of the powerful Scottish National Party, which she led until her surprise resignation in February. The news deepens party crises and deals a new blow to her campaign for Scottish independence. Police Scotland said Sturgeon had been released without charge pending further enquiries. (Police officers on the ground can detain people for questioning and then release them with ongoing investigations.) Sturgeon quickly proclaimed her innocence: I know without a doubt that I am actually innocent of any wrongdoing. As part of the investigation, police also arrested and released her husband, Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive and Colin Beattie, its former treasurer. The investigation began in 2021 and looked into the handling of around $750,000 in donations raised for the campaign for a second independence vote. Now, Scottish authorities are understood to be looking into whether the money was diverted for another purpose, andwhy Sturgeons husband gave a loan to the party.

Background: Sturgeon stuck with Scotland for more than eight years until she announced she was leaving. When she resigned, she said she was exhausted and had become too polarizing to convince people to support independence. Connected:Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, abruptly resigned from Parliament on Friday after learning the findings of an inquiry into parties he held during the Covid lockdown. Analysts say he now has almost no credible path back to power or voters’ good graces.

Ukraine signals that its counteroffensive has begun President Volodymyr Zelensky said that counteroffensive and defensive actions are being taken in Ukraine. It is the strongest confirmation yet that the long-awaited campaign has begun, after Ukraine launched multiple attacks last week.

Fighting broke out yesterday in at least three frontline areas in Ukraine. The Ukrainian army claimed to have made its first territorial gains: three small settlements in the eastern Donetsk region. The claims could not immediately be independently verified, and it was unclear whether Ukraine had succeeded in breaching Russian lines. Experts warn that Ukraine will suffer heavy losses in the fighting. Ukraine and Russia have already suffered casualties, two US officials said. At least three German-made Leopard 2 tanks and eight American-made Bradley fighting vehicles were recently abandoned by Ukrainian troops or destroyed, videos and photos verified by The Times show. Context:The military operation, which is expected to be one of the biggest in Europe since World War II, is seen as an investigation into attacks and hoaxes. Collapse of the dam:The floods have killed at least 14 people. Yesterday, Russian forces fired on a boat rescuing civilians from flooding, killing three people, local authorities said. Upstream, villagers are facing a slow disaster as water levels drop. Everything will die, said a 64-year-old woman, standing in her garden.

Tensions after Trump’s indictment A wave of violent rhetoric followed Donald Trump’s federal indictment last week. His allies have portrayed the indictment as an act of war and called for an uprising to defend it, raising concerns of violence ahead of Trump’s scheduled court appearance tomorrow. Other Republicans running for president are caught in a tough spot. They must now decide between deferring to a system of law and order that their party has long supported or supporting Trump. Trump himself is on the defensive, casting both the lawsuits and his bid for the White House as part of a final battle with corrupt forces. Around the world, many saw the indictment as another sign of the country’s political turmoil. Some chose silence in public and eye contact in private. Allies expressed concerns that the episode was damaging not just Trump but the US itself, showing that security secrets were not safe in its hands and that its misleading, partisan fever had not yet abated. Context: This is the first time a former US president has faced federal charges. The indictment accuses Trump of mishandling classified documents he kept after leaving office and then obstructing efforts to retrieve them. But it is silent on one subject: Trumps motive. We have marked the documents for you.

LATEST NEWS Around the world

Four children survived in the Colombian jungle for 40 days after their plane crashed, killing their mother and two other adults. The country erupted in celebration when they were found in good health and spirits, officials said. A senior official praised the oldest, Lesly Mucutuy, who is 13 years old: Because of her, the three younger siblings were able to survive by her side, with her care, with her knowledge of the jungle. SPORTS NEWS FROM ATHLETICS Analyzing Manchester City’s Champions League win: Rodris’ goal, Phil Foden’s role and how three months of perfection ended in one victory over Inter Milan. Battle of the Champions League broadcasters: CBS, BT and beIN Sports rating coverage of the European football final.

How to watch football: Track runs and spins. Meet the press. Place a tape loop. Look at one line. See space and time. Think inside the box. Don’t look at the ball. ARTS AND IDEAS Quiz: AI or nuclear? Many AI experts are warning about the technology or calling for regulation as others once did with the atomic bomb. But some argue that we should see AI as a tool, just as nuclear power can provide an alternative to fossil fuels. To assess the onslaught of comparisons, my colleagues Ian Prasad Philbrick and Tom Wright-Piersanti took a quiz: Are these quotes about AI or nuclear technology? 1. We are headed for a catastrophe beyond compare. 2.The rise of _______ will be either the best or the worst thing that has ever happened to humanity. We don’t know which one yet. 3. If any major military power pushes ahead with _______ development, a global arms race is virtually inevitable.

An adaptable take, no rash chorizo ​​taquitos. What to Watch Aloners, a portrait of a South Korean call center worker, explores modern grief and ennui.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/12/briefing/sturgeon-scotland-counteroffensive-trump-europe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

