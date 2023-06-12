4 children who survived 40 days in Colombian jungle recover as details emergeExBulletin



change the subtitles Ivan Valencia/AP

Ivan Valencia/AP

BOGOTA, Colombia Four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their experience with their family, including the fact that their mother survived the crash for days before than to die.

The siblings, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to spend at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue on Friday, but some are already talking and want to do more than lie down in bed, relatives said.

Manuel Ranoque, the father of the two youngest children, told reporters outside the hospital on Sunday that the eldest of four siblings, 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, had described to him how their mother had been alive for about four days after the plane it crashed in May. 1 in the Colombian jungle.

Ranoque said that before she died, the mother likely told them, “Go away,” apparently asking them to leave the wreckage site to survive. He did not provide further details. The authorities have not said anything about this version.

Details of what happened to the youngsters and what they did have come out gradually and in bits and pieces, so it may take some time to get a better picture of their ordeal, during which the youngest , Cristin, turned 1 year old.

Henry Guerrero, an indigenous man who was part of the search team, told reporters that the children were found with two small bags containing some clothes, a towel, a flashlight, two cell phones, a music box and a gas bottle.

He said they used the bottle to collect water in the jungle and added that after being rescued, the youths complained of being hungry. “They wanted to eat rice pudding, they wanted to eat bread,” he said.

Fidencio Valencia, one of the children’s uncle, told Noticias Caracol media that the children had started talking and one of them said they hid in tree trunks for protection in a jungle area filled with snakes, animals and mosquitoes. He said they were exhausted.

“At least they are already eating, a little, but they are eating,” he said after visiting them at the military hospital in Bogota, Colombia. On Saturday, Defense Minister Ivn Velsquez said the children were being rehydrated and could not yet eat food.

Later, Valencia gave new details of the children’s recovery two days after the rescue: “They have been drawing. Sometimes they need to let off steam.” He said that family members are not talking to them much to give them space and time to recover from the shock.

The children were traveling with their mother from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to the city of San Jose del Guaviare when the plane crashed.

The Cessna single-engine propeller plane was carrying three adults and four children when the pilot declared an emergency due to engine failure. The small plane fell off the radar a short time later and the search for survivors began.

Dairo Juvenal Mucutuy, another uncle, told local media that one of the children said he wanted to start walking.

“Uncle, I want shoes, I want to walk, but my feet hurt,” Mucutuy said the child.

“The only thing I told the kid (was), ‘When you get better, we’re going to play football,'” he said.

The children survived on flour and cassava seeds

Authorities and family members have said the siblings survived by eating cassava flour and seeds, and that familiarity with the rainforest fruit was also key to their survival. The children are members of the Huitoto indigenous group.

After being rescued on Friday, the children were flown by helicopter to Bogota and then to the military hospital, where President Gustavo Petro, government and military officials and family members met with the children on Saturday.

An Air Force video released Friday showed a helicopter using lines to retrieve the youths because it could not land in the dense rainforest where they were found. The military on Friday tweeted photos showing a group of soldiers and volunteers posing with the children, who were wrapped in thermal blankets. One of the soldiers held a bottle to the lips of the youngest child.

General Pedro Sanchez, who was leading the rescue effort, said the children were found 5 kilometers from the crash site in a small forest clearing. He said rescuers had passed within 20 to 50 meters (66 to 164 feet) of where the children were found on several occasions but had missed them.

Two weeks after the crash, on May 16, a search team located the plane in a thick patch of rainforest and found the bodies of the three adults on board, but the young children were nowhere to be found.

Soldiers in helicopters dropped boxes of food into the jungle, hoping it would help sustain the children. Planes flying over the area threw flares to help search crews on the ground overnight, and rescuers used loudspeakers to blast a recorded message from the siblings’ grandmother telling them to stay put.

Colombia’s military sent 150 soldiers with dogs to the area, where fog and thick foliage severely limited visibility. Dozens of volunteers from indigenous tribes also joined the search.

Ranoque, the father of the younger children, said the rescue shows how as an “indigenous people, we are trained to search” in the middle of the jungle.

“We proved to the world that we found the plane… we found the children,” he added.

Several members of the indigenous community burned incense as part of a ceremony outside Bogota’s military hospital on Sunday to give thanks for saving the children.

Luis Acosta, coordinator of the indigenous guard who was part of the search in the Amazon, said the children were found as part of what he called a “combination of ancestral wisdom and Western wisdom… between a military technique and a traditional technique.”

The Colombian government, which is trying to end internal conflicts in the country, has emphasized the joint work of the military and indigenous communities to find the children.