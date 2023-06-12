NPR Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86.



Gregorio Borgia/AP

ROME The former Italian prime minister and senator in the Italian parliament, Silvio Berlusconi, has passed away. at the age of 86, according to Italian media reports on Monday.

No cause of death was immediately available. He was admitted to the hospital last week for scheduled medical check-ups related to his chronic leukemia.

The media mogul served as Italy’s prime minister several times starting in 1994, and his flamboyant lifestyle left its mark on popular culture, while his abrasiveness, crassness, populist style and ongoing legal troubles disrupted political norms and tarnished Italy’s image. in the world.

A born showman, Berlusconi liked to boast that his career began as a singer on cruise ships. He moved into construction and real estate, and built an empire of television networks, newspapers, publishing houses, a top soccer team, and much more.

Empire building

It all started with a 1970s game show, when a caller’s correct answer prompted a studio housewife to take off an item of clothing.

“If someone told me that this was the beginning of a new empire, a huge media empire and a new political order, where the owner of the media empire would also become prime minister and this whole story would start with a program striptease, I want. laugh”, says Erik Gandini, director of Videocracya 2009 documentary about Italian television and its influence on the country’s culture and politics.

By the 1980s, it had grown into Italy’s largest media empire, Mediaset. This allowed Berlusconi to branch out and he continued to own Italy’s largest publishing house, the newspaper newspapers and AC Milan football club.

With a carousel of soap operas and scantily clad girls, his networks formed a adoring audience in a virtual electorate.

Political scandals paved the way for Berlusconi to politics

In the early 1990s, when bribery scandals rocked the political establishment, Berlusconi moved in to fill the vacuum. With his checkered history, he sold many Italians a rosy dream of prosperity and lower taxes.



Franco Origlia/Getty Images

In the 1994 general election, Berlusconi took power. The government collapsed just seven months later, but, over the next two decades, he showed the world that humility was not one of his virtues.

“I am the best prime minister Italy has ever had,” he said.

It was an open secret that Berlusconi had entered politics to protect his empire. Berlusconi was involved in legal trouble during the 1990s, from bearing false witness to investigations for ties to the Sicilian mafia.

Consolidates power and control

With no conflict of interest legislation to stop him, Berlusconi not only kept his television networks as prime minister, he also gained control of all state broadcasters.

Maurice Viroliwho teaches politics and government at the University of Texas – Austin, says the power Berlusconi wielded was closer to tyranny.

“A power that no political leader has been able to concentrate in his own hands in any democratic or liberal country in history,” says Viroli. “That’s why I use the word “tyranny”. “

Berlusconi developed close personal ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the late Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi.

But abroad, Berlusconi was often mocked for his PEARLhair transplants and facelifts.

And while his schoolboy pranks, off-color jokes and racist comments left him increasingly shunned on the international stage, he became the longest-serving prime minister in Italian history. ruling at various times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of about nine years.

Foreign commentators could not understand the secret of Berlusconi’s popularity.

Viroli calls the dislike of Italians for moral principles. “When they see someone who tells them it’s okay to be unprincipled, to ignore civic duty, to break the law, they love it.”

Legal difficulties eventually caught up with him, but he regained political office

Berlusconi survived numerous corruption trials, strange stories of debaucheries AND paying for sex with a minor.

After all, when the European debt crisis hit Italy in 2011, it was turmoil in the financial markets that forced him to resign as prime minister for the last time.



Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

His political career appeared to come to an ignominious and definitive end in 2014, when he was ousted from parliament following a conviction for tax evasion.

Given his age at the time, 77, his four-year prison sentence was commuted to four hours a week to help dementia patients. When Berlusconi left office, Italy’s economy was stagnating and debt was skyrocketing.

However, Berlusconi’s days as a political figure were not over. He remained leader of his Forza Italia party during his sentence and ran for and was elected to the European Parliament in 2019. He then returned to Italian politics after being elected to a seat in the Senate in the 2022 Italian general election. .

His party formed a coalition government with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. of Berlusconi comments about Putin AND war in Ukraine continued to cause headaches for the Italian government.