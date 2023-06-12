Alpena Robotics team raises funds ahead of world championships | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA – Underwater Research Robotics teammates came together last week to place flamingo statues on the lawns of Alpena residents.

When residents realize that a flamingo is on their lawn, they can call the team to remove it or place it on someone else’s lawn in exchange for a donation to the students for the upcoming world championship.

The Alpena High School robotics team won the Ranger category at the Marine Advanced Technology Education Great Lakes ROV Regional competition on May 20. That means it is the only qualifying team out of 13 in the Great Lakes regional competition that is participating in the worlds in Longmont, Colorado from June 21-24.

Research Robotics Coach Bob Thomson said the competition is about working together and creating an opportunity for students to connect with others who share the same goal.

“We’re all in the same process, we’re all solving problems trying to engineer for the same thing,” he said. “And you’d think it would be pretty blunt, but it’s not. It’s just a massive collaborative network of teams.”

All nine students on the Underwater Research Robotics team must raise money for their trips and stay in Colorado. So far, the team has made efforts by “waving” community members with flamingos for donations. Additionally, they have created a website (schoolpay.com/pay/for/National-ROV-Competition-Longmont-CO/SNoENS) to receive funds and accept cash or checks made out to the AHS ROV Club, Alpena, Michigan, 49707.

They have raised a good amount of funds; however, they’re still about $5,000 short before it’s time to race across the country with teams from Turkey, Japan, Ethiopia and more.

“We’re staying positive and we’re going to keep working, keep asking,” Thomson said. “We will get there. We have to.”

Team Alpena has reached the world championships eight times and this is their first time back since the competition was suspended in 2019.

The team consists of students mostly in 8th to 10th grade, except for one senior – while the top 50 teams in the world mostly contain juniors and seniors.

Teammate and ninth-grade CEO Lydia Thomson, also the daughter of coach Bob Thomson, said the team has worked really hard to get to where they are now and they’re excited to “just go do it.” However, it can be nerve-wracking being a new team.

“When you go out into the world, there are old people and young people everywhere,” she said. “And it’s like ‘Oh, we’re a team of eight graders and ninth graders, and you have a senior … we don’t know how anything works ever … we’re so new to it .”

But what makes it even “awesome,” Lydia Thomson said, is being able to rely on her teammates with whom she has grown close.

“You’ve worked so hard for something, and you finally get to go and do it,” she said. “And you have to do it with them (her teammates).”

Eighth-grade teammate Elizabeth Rabbideau said she is excited about the competition because there will be many people participating who will make ROVs for their careers that she can relate to.

Lydia Thomson agreed. She said she is very excited to meet people who work in the fields she eventually wants to work in.

When asked what he hopes the community will learn from this opportunity, Rabbideau said to learn more about what they can do for their local robotics team.

“I hope they (community members) know more about the ROV because most people don’t know much about it,” she said.

Lydia Thomson said she has had people approach her about the team making it to worlds. And as she talked about it, the smile on her face showed how much the recognition means to her and the team.

This story was produced as part of an internship at Michigan News Group. Zipporah Abarca is working for WCMU this summer at The Alpena News.