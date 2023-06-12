

Rome

Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian billionaire and former prime minister who once described himself as the Jesus Christ of politics, has died in a Milan hospital at the age of 86, his press office confirmed on Monday.

Berlusconi, who had a recent history of health problems, was recently diagnosed with leukemia, Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital said. He was previously hospitalized with breathing problems and attended a check there Friday.

The politician, long regarded as Italy’s longest-running public figure, was elected prime minister three times and served a total of nine years, longer than anyone since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Affectionately nicknamed Il Cavaliere (The Knight), his career was marked by a series of political, financial and personal scandals, many of which landed him in court.

He was tried on charges ranging from tax evasion and bribery to corruption and sex with an underage prostitute. But only one case was convicted in 2012 for tax evasion in a deal involving television rights.

Berlusconi was voted out of parliament in 2013. But never giving up the fight, he re-emerged in early 2018 as a kind of grandfatherly elder statesman, king of a right-wing alliance that includes his Forza Italia party.

After the Court of Milan granted him rehabilitation later that year, effectively lifting the ban on his re-entering politics that had been imposed following his conviction for tax fraud in 2012, he announced that he would run for a seat in Parliament European.

He was elected in May 2019, aged 83, and remained in office as a Member of the European Parliament at the time of his death.

Berlusconi also led his Forza Italia party, which he revived in 2013 after leaving the People of Freedom party, to victory with the center-right coalition of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini in September 2022, although he did not hold a government portfolio.

In the photo: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

Beppe Severgnini, a columnist and author of a book on Berlusconi, described the politician as a proto-populist whose success had paved the way for leaders such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Britain’s Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump.

Berlusconi was actually less arrogant and less obnoxious than the others, but he still started it all, Severgnini said.

Berlusconi’s legacy was that he could read a nation’s weaknesses and temptations. This is what he is truly a master of. He absolved us of all our sins, we were innocent even before we committed those sins, and he was not a leader, he was a follower in a way, he followed the pancia guts of Italy.

A state funeral will be held on Wednesday, according to state public broadcaster RAI, citing the president of the Senate.

Italy’s current prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said Monday that her old ally was above all a fighter.

He was a man who was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs. And it was precisely that courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in Italian history, Meloni said.

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi was the first to make a name for himself as a business tycoon, becoming at one point the richest man in Italy.

He gave early notice of his showman side by working as a lounge singer on a cruise ship to help attend university, where he studied law.

Various low-end commercial ventures followed before the young entrepreneur enjoyed his first real success in property development in the late 1960s, when he became involved in a project to build Milano Two, nearly 4,000 apartments outside Milan. .

After amassing a fortune from his property portfolio in the 1970s, he diversified his interests by creating a cable television company, Telemilano, and buying two other cable channels in an attempt to break the national television monopoly in Italy. In 1978, these channels were incorporated into his newly formed Fininvest group, which included department stores, insurance companies and even AC Milan, one of the biggest football clubs in the world, which he owned for 31 years. .

Berlusconi turned his attention to politics in 1993 when he formed the center-right Forza Italia Party, called Forza, Italia! (Go, Italy!), a song heard at matches of the Italian national football team.

A year later, in early elections, he became prime minister. However, a dispute with his right-wing coalition partners from the Northern League Party, as well as an indictment for alleged tax fraud, ended Berlusconi’s tenure in office after nearly seven months. He was acquitted on appeal in 2000 after the statute of limitations had expired.

After losing the 1996 election to his political nemesis, Romano Prodi, he became embroiled in other financial scandals, including an allegation of bribing tax inspectors. He denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted again on appeal in 2000.

His fortunes turned again in 2001, when he was sworn in as prime minister for a second time. But Prodi, a former president of the European Commission, ended Berlusconi’s most successful reign with his victory in the centre-left Union coalition in 2006. At the time, the tycoon had presided over Italy’s longest-serving post-war government.

Despite having a pacemaker inserted to regulate his heart rate after collapsing during a political rally, he refused to slow down. Having undergone a hair transplant, cosmetic surgery and a tan, Berlusconi returned to power for a third time in 2008 under the banner of the newly formed People of Freedom party, which he left in 2013 when he formed his own Forza Italia party.

The next year turned out to be one of extremes for the veteran politician. He was praised for his handling of the devastating earthquake that struck the Italian city of LAquila in April 2009 and endured criticism after urging survivors to see their plight as a camping weekend.

But the following month, Berlusconi’s second wife, Veronica Lario, filed for divorce, claiming her then 73-year-old husband had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old aspiring model, at whose birthday party he had participated. Berlusconi said that she was the daughter of a friend and that he had done nothing wrong.

In December of that year, a man with a history of mental illness hit Berlusconi in the face with a replica of Milan’s cathedral at a campaign rally, breaking some of his teeth and breaking his nose. Defense Minister Ignazio La Russa told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that an irrepressible Berlusconi continued to shake hands with supporters for several minutes after he was hit.

With the country’s economy reeling amid the financial crisis, pressure on Berlusconi increased. Gianfranco Fini, a former ally of the party, came under fire, accusing him of a lack of attention to the economy and the structural reforms Italy needs. The Prime Minister survived three confidence votes in Parliament during 2010 and 2011, winning one by just three votes, but his authority continued to wane.

Economists said Berlusconi did not have enough political authority to push through the spending cuts, nor the moral reason to squeeze more taxes from Italians while he faced trial on various charges. Other European leaders criticized him for failing to implement economic reform with sufficient urgency.

He resigned in November 2011, hours after Italy’s lower house of parliament approved a series of austerity measures demanded by Europe to bolster confidence in the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, the politician faced a serious personal challenge with allegations of sex with an underage nightclub dancer at his bunga-bunga parties.

He was found guilty in 2013 of paying for sex with a minor, 17-year-old Karima el Mahroug, and abuse of office. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but an appeals court later overturned the sentence.

Following his conviction for tax fraud in 2012, Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in prison. However, he got away with a year of community service, because in Italy, those over 70 don’t generally go to prison.

Berlusconi also made headlines in 2022 when he revealed he had rekindled a friendship with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president sent him 20 bottles of vodka for his birthday. He later criticized Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky for starting the war, which put him at odds with his coalition partner and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Permanently tanned and sporting a whiter-than-white smile, Berlusconi was never camera-shy or tooting his own horn. Except this comparing yourself with Jesus Christ at a dinner with supporters in 2006, he also once said he was the best political leader in Europe and the world.

According to Severgnini, Berlusconi was the last seller and knew that Italians had long been sympathetic to the idea of ​​il signore, the strongman.

He also understood that you can use religion and God in a certain way, he did that too. He also realized that women and sexual attraction is a powerful fuel and can be used in politics, he did, Severgnini said. If there was a Nobel Prize for salespeople, he would have won.

Throughout his political career, Berlusconi’s penchant for much younger women was overlooked by his often traditionally Catholic base. His most recent partner, Francesca Pascale, was nearly 50 years his junior.

But, according to Severgninis, the politician paid a price for his apparent inability to resist attractive young women.

The issue with the young women was what brought him down. Younger and younger, like young dancers from nowhere, TV girls, all those people who had no discipline and were tempted. He was completely out of control. That was his downfall, he said.

Severgnini believes that Berlusconi’s 20-year period in power, especially from 2001 to 2006, when he held the majority, should be considered a time of lost opportunity both for him and for Italy.

But, he said, the former prime minister will not be forgotten.

The period between 1994 and 2011 will be marked by Berlusconi. Italians never forget that there is an operatic quality to politics: we cheer our tenor until we salute him off the stage, he said.

But we remember our great tenors, Del Monaco, Pavarotti, (and) so we will remember our tenor of politics. It is impossible to forget it.

Berlusconi is survived by five children: Piersilvio and Marina from his first marriage to Carla DallOglio, which ended in 1985, and Luigi, Eleonora and Barbara from his marriage to Veronica Lario, which ended in 2012.