Have your say on the Hyde Masterplan





Consultations open this week for everyone to have their say on the draft vision and masterplan proposals that have been put forward to revitalize Hyde town Consultations open this week for everyone to have their say on the draft vision and masterplan proposals that have been put forward to revitalize Hyde town The creation of a masterplan for Hyde is essential to underpin the future of the city as it will enable the council to seek further sources of funding to deliver plans for the future. It will set out the driving vision for the regeneration of the city center and the strategy and approach needed to help deliver it. Since September 2022, the consultant team has led a series of meetings and workshops with businesses, resident groups, students and other stakeholders. The initial fact-finding survey received over 1,300 responses and around 200 people attended the event in person, including the pop-up shop at the Clarendon Centre. Valuable insight and feedback from this engagement has been taken into account and has shaped the vision, development objectives and plans for key areas of the city The proposals aim to re-imagine and use Hyde’s most important assets, such as the Town Hall, with a cultural and community focus. While public realm improvements to Market Square will prioritize the use of the square for cultural events, festivals, pop-ups and place-making activities that bring vibrancy, excitement and diversity to the city Priorities also include a re-imagined shopping precinct which would provide more access, including pedestrian areas and traffic calming measures. Improvement of the public realm is proposed throughout the masterplan area, creating safe, pedestrian-friendly environments that can be enjoyed all year round, with seating, improved lighting and increased planting and greenery. All of this will help to reinforce Hyde as a great place to live, work and visit while also meeting the needs of current and future generations.

An online survey will be run, posters will be put up throughout the city center along with a social media campaign encouraging everyone to take part. There will also be local in-person community engagement sessions and local drop-ins at the Clarendon Shopping Center in Hyde. Wayne Hemingway, partner at HemingwayDesign said:

“The draft vision and masterplan proposals for Hyde town center have been shaped by 1,500 Hyde residents, workers and visitors who shared valuable insights during the initial fact-finding period. We believe the proposals are a true representation of the engagement to date and look forward to receiving further feedback to inform the preparation of the final masterplan report.” Cllr Vimal Choksi, Tameside’s Executive Member for Towns and Communities, said:

“We are looking to develop an aspirational masterplan that can help deliver real change to Hyde town Input from residents and businesses is vital to ensure we shape the future of cities the way people want them, after all they are the ones who will use it. The team will engage with a wide range of local community and business groups throughout the consultation. I would encourage everyone to take a look at the ideas and aspirations and then please give us your valuable feedback for consideration by completing the short survey and let’s keep talking about Hyde.” To view the plans and provide feedback via the survey, go to www.thinkhydetownco.uk. The consultation will be open until Sunday 9 July 2023. In-person sessions will take place at Clarendon Shopping Center in Hyde on Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July 2023 and information will be displayed at Hyde Market and Hyde Library and Bangladesh Welfare Association, where residents can pick up a paper copy of the survey. For more information, the team can be contacted at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tameside.gov.uk/Newsroom/Have-your-say-on-Hyde-Masterplan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos