Council urges residents to support Clean Air Day after being awarded grant for air quality schools project Southend-on-Sea City Council

Southend-on-Sea Borough Council is encouraging residents to make small changes to their daily routine to promote better air quality as part of this year’s annual Clean Air Day.

Clean Air Day on 15 June events will be held across the UK to inspire people to take simple steps to protect their health and the health of their families from air pollution.

As part of the Council’s commitment to improving air quality across Southend, the Council is now working with 10 local schools on an innovative two-year Clean Air Schools project thanks to a £256,285 grant from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The government’s air quality grant will be used to purchase air quality monitoring equipment that will help develop knowledge about local pollution and consider interventions that will improve air quality and reduce student exposure to pollution.

Cllr Meg Davidson, deputy leader and cabinet member for the environment, said: “I am delighted that the Council was successful in securing funding for the Clean Air Schools project as it means we can determine where there are levels harmful air pollution and create specific interventions. We will also engage with students to ensure an understanding of air pollution and what they can do about it. This will also be part of a wider campaign against idling.

Cllr James Moyies, cabinet member for public health, adult social care and constitutional affairs, added: “Cleaning our air is good for us in many ways: it not only benefits our physical health and the environment, it can also protect our minds and brains. health. The physical health effects of air pollution – such as asthma, heart disease and cancers – have been known for decades. Recently, researchers have begun to understand how air pollution can affect the brain and mind.

What can you do

There are 2 main ways to support Clean Air Day.

Learn: learn more about how air pollution affects our mental, physical and planet health.

Take action: walk, cycle or use public transport to reduce your exposure to and contribution to air pollution. If you drive, try leaving your car after Clean Air Day and one day each week.

Other things you can do are:

To raise awareness about air pollution, Pollution Patrol is a free interactive online story for elementary age children. Children can visit the Sooting in Pollution Patrol city to learn more about the sources and impacts of air pollution and how they can reduce their emissions, at school or at home with their parents.

To find out all about climate change in Southend-on-Sea, what we’re doing about it and how you can help, visit our website Southend Climate Action website