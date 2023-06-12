Privacy and cookies notice | Liverpool John Moores University

How to contact the Data Protection Officer

The Data Protection Officer advises the University on how to comply with data protection legislation and manages and coordinates requests made under the GDPR.

Email: [email protected]

Data and Information Protection Officer

Legal and Government Services

Exchange Station, 2nd Floor, Tithebarn Street

Liverpool

L2 2QP

Phone: 0151 904 6134

What information are we collecting?

LJMU is made up of many schools and departments and we collect a wide range of information for different purposes. For example: personal data will be collected by LJMU whenever you apply for a course or a job or when you request information from us. Personal data is any information that refers to a living and identifiable individual. This could be your name, your contact details, your academic details or your health details.

The type of personal data we collect will be relevant to your interaction with us, whether as a student, staff member or visitor.

Why are we collecting your data and what is the legal basis for this?

LJMU will collect personal data from you for many reasons and will at all times do so in accordance with GDPR principles.

As a public body, the most common reasons we process personal data are:

to perform our official public functions of providing education and conducting research and

to meet our legal and regulatory obligations

The legal basis for data processing is set out in each of the specific privacy notices.

Who has access to this data?

Your personal data will only be used by relevant LJMU staff where the data is necessary for them to undertake their assigned role. We may also lawfully share information with third parties such as:

Student Loan Company

Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA)

Media

police

Software providers we use or event organizers

Details of who we share data with are set out in each of the specific privacy notices.

How does the University protect your data?

The University takes data protection very seriously. For services provided locally by Information Services, information is stored on servers located in secure University data centers. These data centers are resilient and contain security access controls, environmental monitoring, backup power supplies and redundant equipment. The information on these servers is backed up regularly and uses a wide range of technologies to ensure that data security is consistently handled to the highest professional standards. All Liverpool John Moores University staff who have access to your information have received data protection training. We only use third party systems to store and process your data for which we have completed a risk assessment exercise to ensure that your data is secure.

How long does the University keep your data?

We will only keep your information for as long as we need to and in accordance with our data retention schedule. When we no longer need the information, we will dispose of it securely.

Your rights

As a data subject, you have a number of rights. You can:

access and obtain a copy of your data on request (this may be in a portable electronic format)

Ask the University to change incorrect or incomplete data if you think it is incorrect or out of date

Ask the University to delete or stop processing your data, for example when the data is no longer necessary or legally required for the purposes of the processing

If your personal data has been provided with consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time.

If you wish to exercise any of these rights, please contact the Data Protection Officer: [email protected].

Data transfers outside the UK

We generally do not send your personal data outside the UK. However, in some specific cases, we may transfer the personal data we collect to countries outside the UK to perform our contract with you/or a contract with another organization that requires your personal data, e.g. a collaboration agreement with a university based outside the United Kingdom. When we do this, we will ensure that your personal data is protected through a UK ‘suitability regulation’ or by putting in place suitable alternative measures to ensure that your personal information is handled by those third parties in a way that complying with and complying with UK data protection laws. For example, model contractual clauses, data sharing/data processing agreements and binding corporate rules (where applicable).

Automated decision making

We will not make any decisions about you automatically using a computer, based on your personal data. All decisions that affect you will be made by a man.