Focus on unvaccinated children, strengthen routine immunization capacities: WHO





The World Health Organization today called for focused efforts to provide life-saving childhood vaccines to the nearly 4.6 million children reported as unvaccinated or zero-dose by 2021, as countries intensify efforts to match or exceed vaccination coverage levels pandemic before COVID-19. “The number of unvaccinated children doubled from 2 million in 2019 to 4.6 million in the region by 2021, despite efforts by countries to maintain or restore routine childhood immunization. We urgently need to address the gaps and challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia. The Regional Director addressed representatives of ministries of health, national immunization advisory groups and partner agencies participating in a four-day regional workshop to strengthen routine immunization capacities following the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to accurately identify high-risk areas with large numbers of zero-dose children and rapidly improve access and uptake of routine immunization,” said Dr Khetrapal Singh. Immunization activities and special campaigns carried out by countries should be reviewed and measures such as raising the age limit of target populations should be adopted, where necessary, to fill immunity gaps. Behavioral and social drivers of immunization must be identified to guide focused interventions and strategies to engage communities to accelerate vaccination demand, she said. The Regional Director emphasized the periodic mapping of populations at risk and the development of action plans to address gaps in immunization. Noting that routine immunization coverage in the region has been highly variable, the Regional Director said while some countries have maintained high childhood vaccination coverage even during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now accelerating progress, others where coverage has fallen in 2020 but stabilized in 2021 and 2022 may now reach pre-pandemic levels. However, there are also places where coverage continues to be sub-optimal. The Regional Director congratulated Timor-Leste for introducing pneumococcal vaccine in catch-up campaigns and Nepal for becoming the fourth country globally in 2022 to introduce the typhoid conjugate vaccine. Dr Khetrapal Singh complimented Bangladesh on restoring immunization services to pre-COVID-19 levels by June 2020; India to launch vaccination intensification – Indradhanush Mission; and Indonesia for meeting the readiness requirements for the use of the new oral poliomyelitis type 2 vaccine within a record two weeks from the notification of the outbreak of poliomyelitis originating from the circulating type 2 vaccine in November 2022. Bhutan, DPR Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste maintained their measles elimination status throughout the COVID-19 response while Sri Lanka and Maldives were certified rubella elimination in 2020. The WHO South-East Asia Region continues to be free of wild poliovirus and maintains its maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination status. With sustained efforts over the years, routine immunization coverage in the Region had exceeded 90% in 2019. The number of zero-dose children fell from over 5 million in 2010 to 2 million in 2019. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic DPT3 coverage (the third dose of vaccine to protect against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus), which is the standard indicator for measuring vaccination coverage, fell from 91% in 2019 to 85% in 2020 and fell further to 82% in 2021 , significantly increasing the number of unvaccinated and unvaccinated children in a region that has the largest birth cohort. In addition to identifying challenges and barriers, the workshop aims to identify capacity gaps to enable countries to design training plans for health workers to further intensify routine immunization, safeguard sustainable support and coordinate across health and other relevant sectors for the provision of services within primary health. careful.

