Biden postpones Monday events, including meeting with NATO chief, over unscheduled root canal

President Joe Biden was forced to cancel his schedule Monday including talks with the outgoing NATO secretary general because of an unscheduled root canal.

The White House said the procedure had been successfully completed by mid-afternoon and the president was doing well.

He first started experiencing pain in a lower premolar on Sunday. His doctor, Dr. Kevin OConnor, said a team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center performed an examination, including x-rays, and recommended a root canal procedure. The team performed the initial portion of the root canal on Sunday.

After further concern this morning, OConnor wrote in a memo, the endodontic specialty team planned to complete the root canal procedure at the White House on Monday. OConnor said the concern was to be expected.

The president’s team was not planning to use general anesthesia for the procedure, and the 25th Amendment that transfers power to the vice president was not invoked, a White House official said.

Biden received local anesthesia as a numbing agent, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The operation isn’t Biden’s first root canal; when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1990s, he was subjected to midnight proceedings during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas.

Three decades later, Biden was forced to cancel a series of events on Monday to allow for dental work. This included a ceremony for college athletes on the South Lawn, which was hosted instead by Vice President Kamala Harris, and an evening reception for diplomats.

His meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was postponed until Tuesday, according to the White House. Hovering over the session will be a personnel issue: Who will replace the outgoing NATO leader when he leaves his post later this year?

Biden has not yet decided on a candidate to endorse to replace Stoltenberg, a senior US official said. The job traditionally goes to a European, but requires the support of the US president, NATO’s largest and most powerful member.

Leaders are expected to try to coalesce around a new leader at July’s NATO summit in Lithuania, meaning Biden must decide soon who to back.

He has already received a speech for UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting in the Oval Office last week. A person familiar with the matter said Sunak came into the meeting prepared to sell Biden on Wallace, though Biden told reporters afterward that he still wasn’t convinced.

It would take a consensus within NATO to see this happen, he said, calling the UK candidate highly qualified.

A senior British official said ahead of the meeting last week that it is important that the next NATO secretary-general does the good job of modernizing Stoltenberg, but also understands the importance of defense spending at a critical time.

That could be seen as a potential blow to contenders from countries that have not met NATO’s pledge to spend 2% of gross domestic product on defense budgets, a group that includes Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with whom Biden met in the Oval Office last week.

Some European diplomats speculated that her visit to the White House was an opportunity for Biden and his team to brief her on NATO’s top job.

Frederiksen said afterward that she did not want to speculate on the potential of running the military alliance. She declined to say whether she had discussed it with Biden in the Oval Office.

That has not quelled speculation that she may be in a leading position to win the Bidens’ support for the job. The alliance has never been led by a woman before, a factor that may play into Biden’s thinking.

Other candidates for NATO secretary general could include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, according to diplomats.

Stoltenberg’s term ends in October and his spokesman has said he will step down then, although his term has already been extended three times. He was expected to take up a post as head of Norway’s central bank, but stepped down to stay on as secretary-general last year.

He has led the alliance in one of its most important periods after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bloc has remained remarkably united in providing military and economic aid to Kiev.

It has also expanded, with Finland and Sweden both taking steps to join. The two countries have historically remained unconnected, but Russian aggression caused a change of heart.

Finland’s membership was finalized in April, but Turkey has remained resistant to Sweden joining the defense alliance. Leaders hope the impasse will be resolved before the NATO summit in July.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Stoltenberg expected to become head of Norway’s central bank. He quit his job to stay in NATO last year.

This story has been updated with additional developments.