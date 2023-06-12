UNCTAD Annual Report 2022 | UNCTAD





Difficult global crises resurfaced last year. The war in Ukraine, climate catastrophes and rising cost of living halted the fragile post-Covid recovery witnessed in 2021. Food and energy prices rose to historic highs, increasing poverty and food insecurity to alarming levels. Rising interest rates exacerbated the debt burden, fueling capital flight and currency devaluation in the Global South. Climate disasters worsened, while escalating geopolitics continued to disrupt the global trading system. This world of cascading crises called UNCTAD to meet the challenge. In March 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres established the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) on Food, Energy and Finance to help address the global effects of the ongoing war in Ukraine. UNCTAD played a key role in the GCRG, co-chairing its Financial Track while coordinating its Working Team. As part of this effort and under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General, UNCTAD became one of the main negotiators of the two Istanbul Agreements signed in July 2022, the Memorandum of Understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation to facilitate access to unhindered for them. food and fertilizer exports to global markets and the Black Sea Initiative. These agreements have helped reduce the cost of food, stabilizing global markets and keeping them open. At the same time, UNCTAD’s key reports provided much-needed clarity on emerging trends affecting the world last year from the supply-side causes of inflation to the implications of developing global tax agreements, from the disruption of maritime logistics to to ending commodity dependence through Free Africa. Continental Trade Area. In addition, we made progress on the mandates of the Bridgetown Pact, such as improving interdivisional coordination and proving UNCTAD’s usefulness in a time of crisis. As a result of these efforts, our Trade and Development Board has shown increasing levels and degrees of engagement from our member states. However, much of the road is still ahead of us. The world is still in crisis, as global financial stability is called into question and as the cost of living crisis refuses to subside. The four transformations of the Bridgetown Covenant are becoming increasingly urgent to build resilience, close gaps and recover our capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. Our performance this year will set the stage for the 60th anniversary celebrations in 2024 and UNCTAD16 in 2025. The mission is long, but we will spare no effort. Times are changing, but so are we.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unctad.org/publication/unctad-annual-report-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos