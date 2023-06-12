NEWS: Five Earthquakes players called up for international duty





SAN JOSE, California. Five San Jose Earthquakes players have been called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming international windows. Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea), Cade Cowell (United States), Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador), Jamiro Monteiro (Cape Verde) and Miguel Trauco (Peru) will all represent Earthquakes internationally in June and July.

Carlos Akapo, 30, will represent Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 African Cup of Nations fifth-round qualifiers. Equatorial Guinea will face Tunisia on Saturday, June 17 (8 a.m. PT). Akapo has scored one goal in 28 international appearances, including eight appearances as part of FIFA World Cup qualification. The Spanish Elche player has one goal in 12 appearances (9 starts) this season. Akapo will miss the Quakes match against the Portland Timbers (June 17).

Cade Cowell, 19, will represent the United States at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Drawn in Group A, Team USA will face Jamaica on Saturday, June 24 (6:30 p.m. PT), a team that will be determined on Wednesday, June 28 (6:30 p.m. PT) and Nicaragua on Sunday, July 2 (4:00 p.m. PT). The player from Ceres, California has three previous caps with the senior national team, won the man of the match against Serbia on January 26, 2023 and looks set to make his first appearance with the senior team in official competitions. Cowell will report to USMNT training camp on June 20.

Carlos Gruezo, 27, has been called up to the Ecuador National Team to compete in a pair of international friendlies in preparation for the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Ecuador will face Bolivia on Saturday, June 17 (4 p.m. PT) and Costa Rica on on Tuesday, June 20 (5:00 p.m. PT). Gruezo has made 47 appearances for the Ecuadorian national team, including the FIFA World Cup and Copa America tournaments. He made one appearance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting against Senegal. Gruezo will miss the Quakes’ games against Portland Timbers (June 17) and Houston Dynamo FC (June 21).

Jamiro MonteiroThe 29-year-old has been called up to the Cape Verde national team to compete in a group stage match as they pursue qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Cape Verde will face Burkina Faso on Sunday, June 18 ( 9:00 am PT). Monteiro has scored two goals in 27 previous appearances for the Cape Verde National Team. The Rotterdam international has scored four goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances (all starts) since joining the Quakes on February 22, 2022. Monteiro will miss the Quakes match against the Portland Timbers (June 17).

Miguel TraucoThe 30-year-old has been called up to the Peru National Team to compete in a pair of international friendlies. Peru will face Korea on Friday, June 16 (4:00 a.m. PT) before traveling to face Japan on Tuesday, June 20 (2:55 p.m. PT). Trauco has made 68 preliminary appearances for Peru, including every group stage match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as helping Peru reach the inter-confederation playoffs of the 2022 World Cup. The Tarapoto player from Peru has scored one goal and two assists in 13 appearances (11 starts) for San Jose. Trauco will miss the Quakes’ games against Portland Timbers (June 17) and Houston Dynamo FC (June 21).

