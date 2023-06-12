Manitoba pledges $1.6 million for early assessment tools for students





More teachers in Manitoba will have access to tools to assess the learning needs of young students after a $1.6 million funding boost, the education minister announced Monday. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the province will spend $1 million over three years to deliver three years of early years assessment through The Learning Bar, a New Brunswick-based company which provides research and evaluation services in education. The assessment will be offered to school divisions that have said they want to participate, Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said at a news conference Monday. “Our government knows how important it is for educators and clinicians to be able to identify early learning needs, especially to support literacy instruction and intervention,” he said. A third of school divisions in Manitoba already use the assessment tool, which provides teachers with student-specific data to help them understand students’ learning needs and help support early learning skills , said Ewasko. The Frontier School Division began using the assessment tool as a pilot project four years ago, Superintendent Reg Klassen said. “It quickly became clear that it was incredibly valuable to our teachers and students, so two years ago we went all-in,” Klassen said at the press conference. The province says it will consider offering the assessment tool in all school divisions and will use the data collected to inform provincial policy decisions. The province is also spending $600,000 to help all school divisions in the province access a digital library of assessment tools through the company Pearson Clinical Assessment. This resource provides more than 40 resources and assessment tools from classroom to clinical settings, the province said. Ewasko noted that digital library materials can be downloaded to provide access in areas with limited Internet service. School divisions that previously bought their early years assessments and digital subscriptions can redirect that money to classrooms, Ewasko said. Bonnie Slimmon Kiliwnik, president of the Student Services Administrators Association of Manitoba, supports the move, saying it is “important” to support all students in their learning and well-being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-governmnet-early-years-assessment-tools-1.6873800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

