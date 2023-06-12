National Public Service Week: When we stand together, we win together





Statement from PSAC National President Chris Aylward National Public Service Week June 11-17 is a time to recognize the many contributions federal public service workers make to our country and our communities. And this year, PSAC members can celebrate the hard-fought gains we made by working together and fighting for the better. You showed incredible strength and resilience during one of the largest national strikes in Canadian history and secured fair contracts that leave workers behind. You helped our bargaining teams secure fair wages that close the gap with inflation, stronger telecommuting language in the country, better job security, and safer, more inclusive workplaces. Your willingness to put everything on the line and fight for a fair contract is the true meaning of solidarity, and you have set the bar not only for our members, but for all workers in Canada. Ratification votes end on June 16 at 12:00 PM ET, and if you haven’t already, I encourage you to take a moment to cast your vote. We were now fighting for fair collective agreements for our federal members that are still in negotiations. Our negotiation teams are working hard on behalf of members at Parks Canada, CFIA and CBSA. These workers also deserve fair wages and better working conditions. And they will need our support. They were there for us and now it’s time for us to stand up for them. Because when PSAC members stand together, we win together. Happy National Public Service Week! In solidarity, Chris Aylward

