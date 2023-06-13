International
Purdue Global, Ivy Tech sign new Partnership Pathways agreement
Agreement enhances strong partnership by offering Ivy Tech associate degree pathways to all Purdue Global bachelor’s degrees
INDIANAPOLIS – Leaders from Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College want to provide more access to higher education and degrees for 350,000 workers in Indiana who have some college credits but no degree and 2 million working-age Hoosiers overall who do not have a postsecondary credential.
To help meet that challenge, leaders from the two schools on Monday (June 12) announced their new Pathways Partnership during an event at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Indianapolis.
The agreement strengthens a long-standing and ever-growing partnership between the two schools, creates more opportunities and provides scholarships and support for students to complete a higher education degree.
Under the Pathways Partnership, Purdue Global will accept unlimited transfer and placement of students’ Ivy Tech associate degrees and credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global. Purdue Global will work with those students to maximize their credit for prior learning, including workplace competencies and prior Ivy Tech learning credits. Students who have completed an Ivy Tech associate degree will be awarded an Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship for most Purdue Global programs.
“Together, Ivy Tech and Purdue Global have created pathways to jobs and careers that are preparing the next-generation workforce for lifelong success, starting with a world-class education,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Through this partnership, current Ivy Tech students have the assurance that their associate’s degree will transfer seamlessly to a high-quality, affordable online bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global.”
Purdue Global Chancellor Frank Dooley said the partnership is a good fit for both schools, especially given Purdue Global’s position as Purdue’s online university for working adults. Purdue Global is expanding the sense of community for online learners with additional student life activities, community volunteerism, student engagement platforms, and dedicated academic advising and support.
“Purdue Global continues to support the Ivy Tech student experience by providing a seamless transition from associate’s to bachelor’s degree programs,” said Dooley. “We have a team dedicated to working with Ivy Tech and its students, and we are continuing to expand our strong partnership in many ways. It is so exciting to see Ivy Tech students when they come through graduation stage to get their bachelor’s degree.”
Purdue Global Provost Jon Harbor said one of the most exciting features of the Pathways Partnership is the Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship, which will provide financial support to students who complete an associate degree at Ivy Tech while continuing their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. bachelor. Ivy Tech employees are also eligible to receive a Purdue Global tuition incentive.
“The partnership also includes the exchange and acceptance of prior learning credits so that students can transfer their prior learning credits between the two institutions,” said Harbour. “This is a best practice partnership that goes beyond removing barriers for students, and has been highlighted nationally by the Council on Adults and Experiential Learning.”
Ivy Tech Provost Dean McCurdy said the two schools have worked to increase student success. Both Ivy Tech and Purdue Global have received funding to successfully educate poor and first-generation students to improve their employability and socioeconomic outcomes after graduation.
“For all Hoosiers out there with any college credit or who have always wanted to earn a college degree, our Ivy Tech and Purdue Global Pathways Partnership provides the support and opportunities to use life experience and earned credits to accelerate the timeline and lower the cost to complete a degree,” McCurdy said.
Over the past year, both schools have strengthened the partnership by formally developing cumulative pathways and credentials, establishing a dedicated Ivy Tech transfer team, surveying transfer students to better determine their educational needs, offer guaranteed admissions and more. Last November Ivy Tech and Purdue Global hosted a summit that explored how to prepare Indiana’s workforce for the future.
About Purdue Global
Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults who have life experience and often some college credits. It offers flexible pathways for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree based on their work experience, military service and previous college credits, no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a public, not-for-profit university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and supported by Purdue University. For more information, visit https://stories.purdue.edu/purdue-global/.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest accredited community college system accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students each year online. It serves as the state’s engine for workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications and training tailored to community needs. The college offers seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable path to a bachelor’s degree. More information is available at www.ivytech.edu.
Writer/Purdue Global media contact: Matthew Oates, 765-496-6160, [email protected]; @mo_oates
Ivy Tech Community College Media Contact: Jennifer Hashem, [email protected]
Sources: Frank Dooley, Sue Ellspermann, Jon Harbor and Dean McCurdy
|
Sources
2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2023/Q2/purdue-global-ivy-tech-sign-new-pathways-partnership-agreement1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Perfect Dresses for a Festive Pride Month
- Claim your share of this Google Class Action Settlement
- Purdue Global, Ivy Tech sign new Partnership Pathways agreement
- Temperatures will reach 30C during the UK heatwave
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan | Business insurance
- Trump arrives in Miami to be impeached
- Boris Johnson accuses Rish Sunak of ‘talking trash’ on Honors Row
- China fears that the United States will decide to join Unesco | Unesco
- Why Two Top Hollywood Moonlight Showrunners As McGuffin Hunters
- WATCH: UNC field hockey and women’s tennis teams visit Washington, DC
- House Cyber Committee Draft NDAA Prioritizes Commercial Technology and Expert Involvement
- National Public Service Week: When we stand together, we win together