Purdue Global, Ivy Tech sign new Partnership Pathways agreement

Agreement enhances strong partnership by offering Ivy Tech associate degree pathways to all Purdue Global bachelor’s degrees

INDIANAPOLIS – Leaders from Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College want to provide more access to higher education and degrees for 350,000 workers in Indiana who have some college credits but no degree and 2 million working-age Hoosiers overall who do not have a postsecondary credential.

To help meet that challenge, leaders from the two schools on Monday (June 12) announced their new Pathways Partnership during an event at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Indianapolis.

The agreement strengthens a long-standing and ever-growing partnership between the two schools, creates more opportunities and provides scholarships and support for students to complete a higher education degree.

Under the Pathways Partnership, Purdue Global will accept unlimited transfer and placement of students’ Ivy Tech associate degrees and credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global. Purdue Global will work with those students to maximize their credit for prior learning, including workplace competencies and prior Ivy Tech learning credits. Students who have completed an Ivy Tech associate degree will be awarded an Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship for most Purdue Global programs.

“Together, Ivy Tech and Purdue Global have created pathways to jobs and careers that are preparing the next-generation workforce for lifelong success, starting with a world-class education,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Through this partnership, current Ivy Tech students have the assurance that their associate’s degree will transfer seamlessly to a high-quality, affordable online bachelor’s degree at Purdue Global.”





Purdue Global Chancellor Frank Dooley said the partnership is a good fit for both schools, especially given Purdue Global’s position as Purdue’s online university for working adults. Purdue Global is expanding the sense of community for online learners with additional student life activities, community volunteerism, student engagement platforms, and dedicated academic advising and support.

“Purdue Global continues to support the Ivy Tech student experience by providing a seamless transition from associate’s to bachelor’s degree programs,” said Dooley. “We have a team dedicated to working with Ivy Tech and its students, and we are continuing to expand our strong partnership in many ways. It is so exciting to see Ivy Tech students when they come through graduation stage to get their bachelor’s degree.”

Purdue Global Provost Jon Harbor said one of the most exciting features of the Pathways Partnership is the Ivy Tech Achievement Scholarship, which will provide financial support to students who complete an associate degree at Ivy Tech while continuing their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. bachelor. Ivy Tech employees are also eligible to receive a Purdue Global tuition incentive.

“The partnership also includes the exchange and acceptance of prior learning credits so that students can transfer their prior learning credits between the two institutions,” said Harbour. “This is a best practice partnership that goes beyond removing barriers for students, and has been highlighted nationally by the Council on Adults and Experiential Learning.”

Ivy Tech Provost Dean McCurdy said the two schools have worked to increase student success. Both Ivy Tech and Purdue Global have received funding to successfully educate poor and first-generation students to improve their employability and socioeconomic outcomes after graduation.

“For all Hoosiers out there with any college credit or who have always wanted to earn a college degree, our Ivy Tech and Purdue Global Pathways Partnership provides the support and opportunities to use life experience and earned credits to accelerate the timeline and lower the cost to complete a degree,” McCurdy said.

Over the past year, both schools have strengthened the partnership by formally developing cumulative pathways and credentials, establishing a dedicated Ivy Tech transfer team, surveying transfer students to better determine their educational needs, offer guaranteed admissions and more. Last November Ivy Tech and Purdue Global hosted a summit that explored how to prepare Indiana’s workforce for the future.

About Purdue Global

Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults who have life experience and often some college credits. It offers flexible pathways for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree based on their work experience, military service and previous college credits, no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a public, not-for-profit university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and supported by Purdue University. For more information, visit https://stories.purdue.edu/purdue-global/.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest accredited community college system accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students each year online. It serves as the state’s engine for workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications and training tailored to community needs. The college offers seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable path to a bachelor’s degree. More information is available at www.ivytech.edu.

Writer/Purdue Global media contact: Matthew Oates, 765-496-6160, [email protected]; @mo_oates

Ivy Tech Community College Media Contact: Jennifer Hashem, [email protected]

Sources: Frank Dooley, Sue Ellspermann, Jon Harbor and Dean McCurdy