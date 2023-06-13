More than $4 million invested in NSW arts and culture





Arts Minister John Graham said 81 outstanding individuals, groups and organisations, employing almost 5,000 artists and cultural workers, will create projects and experiences of Indigenous arts and culture, including music, literature, visual art, dance, theater and festivals. More than $4.1 million in funding contributes to a significant boost to NSW artists and cultural organizations that generate so much social and cultural capital for NSW. As this government seeks to shift states’ priorities from focusing only on infrastructure to also focusing on people, I take this point: culture is a human right, Mr Graham said. Funding these projects ensures that our stories and lived experience are reflected in the music, art, theatre, books and other art forms we love locally. I am pleased to note that around 40% of successful projects will be delivered and enjoyed in regional NSW. “I also noted that this year has seen one of the highest number of Creative Koori project applications, and 13.5% of all funded projects are First Nations led.” The Mujaay Ganma Foundation Aboriginal Corporation is among the successful recipients, receiving an investment of $59,800 for its Julumbawambi project. Julumbawambi will record 5 songs in the Gumbaynggirr language, collect stories from 5 generations and develop 5 plays to be presented at the Bowraville Theatre, along with a series of facilitated workshops. Mujaay Ganma Foundation Thomas Stanbrook said: Place and culture are at the heart of our work at the Mujaay Ganma Foundation. The Julumbawambi (Across Generations) project will provide a space for the community to improve communication and understanding between generations. “We expect to gain greater pride in the country and culture of Gumbaynggirr through this journey and his artistic endeavors. NSW artists and organizations submitted a total of 424 applications, making this latest round of funding one of the largest from the sector in both volume and value. The 45% increase compared to last year signals that the NSW arts and culture sector is experiencing a resurgence of confidence to once again create outstanding arts and culture programs following the disruption of COVID-19. The highest percentage increase was for Creative Koori First Nations projects, with 55% more projects submitted for consideration. All applications funded from round 2 were assessed against published criteria and ranked on merit by Artform Advisory Boards. Combining the Arts and Culture Funding Program 2022/23 Round 1 and Round 2 results will provide a total of $10,354,965 to support the arts and culture sector. See the full list of round 2 recipients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/41-million-investment-arts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

