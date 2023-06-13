Buffett in the News: Buffett Institute for Global Affairs

International
Call for deepening the role of universities in peace and security
March 21, 2023 – BY World University News
“Invest in education for peace and security” the U7+ Alliance asks the Prime Minister
March 17, 2023 – BY Asahi Shimbu
U7+ Tokyo Declaration on Peace and Security
March 16, 2023 – BY U7+ Alliance of World Universities
Deepfake Dangers Ahead
February 23, 2023 – BY The Wall Street Journal
Andrew Gordon champions diversity in global learning at keynote event
February 23, 2023 – BY Daily Northwestern
Prof. Yale Law School’s Oona Hathaway talks about the legal implications of the Russia-Ukraine war
February 22, 2023 – BY Daily Northwestern
Northwestern is known for internationalization amid high demand for global education
February 17, 2023 – BY Northwest Now
Deepfake challenges will only increase
February 17, 2023 – BY Northwest Now
Thinking about the future of Ethiopia’s social contract
February 10, 2023 – BY Northwest Now
The world is a classroom
February 10, 2023 – BY Northwestern Magazine
Deepfakes and international conflict
January 6, 2023 – BY Brookings
Mathematical analysis confirms China’s expansionist strategy
November 11, 2022 – BY Telegraph of India
Strategically Planned Chinese Incursions in India: Study
November 11, 2022 – BY Deccan Herald
Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned
November 10, 2022 – BY Northwest Now
The COP27 delegation joins global partners in the fight against climate change
November 8, 2022 – BY Northwest Now
Global health studies professor discusses importance of protests in Iran, future of movement
November 7, 2022 – BY Daily Northwestern
If academia had more play and collaboration, the world would benefit
October 24, 2022 – BY Northwestern – Leadership Notes
The new $35 million fund will accelerate the impact on Northwest society by nearly $1 billion in annual research
October 12, 2022
Is Russian wartime propaganda more powerful than family ties?
June 20, 2022 – BY Washington Post
We want the war to end. But should calls for negotiations with Putin be taken seriously?
June 1, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
How to optimize Russian sanctions
April 22, 2022 – BY Promark
What’s on Vladimir Putin’s reading list?
April 1, 2022 – BY Wall Street Journal
Ukraine is on the front line of defending Western democracy
March 30, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
Putin’s Russia vs. Pushkins Russia
March 19, 2022 – BY keel
Granting temporary protected status to Ukrainians is a start, but it is not enough
March 17, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
The cancellation of Russian culture
March 14, 2022 – BY First things first
We must test Trump’s nuclear codes before 2024
March 12, 2022 – BY NBC News THINKS
If Putin invades Ukraine, is Moldova next?
March 9, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
Nuclear weapons are an existential threat. We must eradicate them
March 8, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
Read the words as they appear Russia is not a member of the United Nations Security Council
February 28, 2022 – BY Chicago Tribune
Ukraine is not the only target of Putin’s aggression
February 22, 2022 – BY gather
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
