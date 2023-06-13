Safran aims to double helicopter engine production





Ahead of this year’s Paris Air Show, which opens next Monday, Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cedric Goubet said the company plans to double its operating rate of 500 engines in 2022 to 2024 and aims to produce 700 this year. Goubet characterized the current helicopter market as “very strong,” but said problems persist on the supply side. Goubet’s comments about Safran’s supply chain echo those that have been made AIN earlier this year from Franck Saudo, his predecessor, who recently became CEO of Safran’s electronics and defense division. Saudo characterized supply chain issues for Safran helicopter engines as “our company’s number one challenge in 2023,” which he attributed mainly to “labor shortages” but also a tight market for raw materials and parts ready. Goubet noted that the recent situation is improving but problems remain. He joined Safran in 2010 and previously served as CEO of the company’s nacelle and landing systems divisions. Safran supports 22,000 helicopter engines that collectively logged four million flight hours in 2022.

