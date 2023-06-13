Wesco International announces the election of Glynis Bryan to the Board of Directors





PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WESCO International, Inc . (NYSE: WCC) announces the election of Glynis A. Bryan to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2023in line with its long-standing commitment to continuous Board renewal. Ms. Bryan currently serves as CFO of Insight Enterprises Inc., a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on enabling secure, end-to-end digital transformation through its broad portfolio of IT solutions and expertise. Before becoming Insight’s CFO in 2007, Ms. Bryan served as Chief Financial Officer for Swift Transportation Inc. and APL Logistics Americas, Ltd. and held various senior financial roles of increasing responsibility at Ryder System, Inc. Ms. Bryan is a director of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. John J. Engel, Chairman of Wesco, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Glynis to our Board of Directors. Her experience as a public company CFO for a global technology company, as well as her expertise in supply chain and transformation digital, make him an excellent addition to our Board and an asset to our company and our shareholders.” Mr. Engel further stated, “With these changes, our Wesco Board of Directors will be 60% diverse in terms of gender, race and ethnicity, including three (30%) female directors.” About Wesco Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, empowers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaWesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with more than 21 billion dollars in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and service portfolio of Electrical and Electronics Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utilities and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with leading industry suppliers and serves thousands of customers worldwide. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet the needs of customers across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multinational corporations. Investor relations

Scott Gaffner

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

980-346-2233 Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603 SOURCE WESCO International, Inc.

