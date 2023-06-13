The City of Grande Prairie requires proper watering practices for tree health and longevity





As summer weather continues, the City of Grande Prairie emphasizes the importance of proper watering practices to maintain the health and vitality of trees on your property. With increasing temperatures and dry conditions, it is essential to prioritize watering efforts to ensure trees are adequately hydrated, thereby promoting their growth and longevity. “Water plays a vital role in the overall health and well-being of trees, serving as a lifeline to their survival,” says Lisa Rehaluk, City of Grande Prairie Arborist. “It is especially important when humidity levels decrease rapidly during the summer months. Property owners can actively contribute to the well-being of trees by providing adequate water, preserving the natural beauty of their surroundings while reaping numerous environmental benefits. .” To ensure optimal irrigation practices, the City of Grande Prairie advises implementing the following strategies: Timed watering: Water trees early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler. This helps to minimize water loss due to evaporation, ensuring that the tree gets the maximum benefit from the water provided.

