CUPE 1939 custodians and maintenance workers reach tentative agreement with Keewatin-Patricia District School Board





The CUPE 1939 labor bargaining committee has reached a preliminary agreement with the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board on custodial and maintenance workers local terms and conditions for the period from September 2022 to August 2026. CUPE education employees voted to ratify their local agreement on June 1, and the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is expected to consider a motion to ratify this tentative agreement at the next regularly scheduled trustees’ meeting on June 13. The details of the agreement remain confidential until ratified by both parties. The central terms and conditions of the collective agreement for these CUPE members were negotiated by the labor bargaining committee of the Ontario Council of School Board Unions (OSBCU), the Council of Trust Associations (CTA) and the provincial government last November. Once this local portion of the collective agreement is ratified, Keewatin-Patricia District custodians and maintenance workers will receive the $1 per hour wage increase they negotiated for the 2022-2023 school year retroactive to September 1,2022. The custodian and maintenance worker bargaining committee negotiated the best deal we could and were pleased that our co-workers agreed, said Karen Hall, a high school custodian who is the president of CUPE1939. Now my colleagues and I will finally get the $1 an hour pay raise we had to go on strike and fight the Ford government last fall, Hallnoted. Its front-line employees who are fighting for student success and good jobs while the Conservative provincial government underfunds schools and attacks school boards with Bill 98, Hall concluded. We will continue our efforts to ensure that sufficient staff are in place to provide the necessary support for students and the services parents expect in your public schools.

