International | News, Sports, Jobs





Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests overturns in Australia, killing 10 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – A bus driver was charged Monday after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the deadliest road accident ever of the country in almost 30 years. said the police. Brett Button has been in custody since the crash on Sunday night and will appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges of dangerous and careless driving, a police statement said. It was Australia’s deadliest road accident since 1994, when a bus skidded on its side along a highway and down a steep embankment in Brisbane, killing 12 people and injuring 38. Defender: Nuclear states modernize their weapons, Chinese arsenal is growing STOCKHOLM (AP) — The nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their arsenals and some new nuclear weapons or nuclear-capable weapons systems in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday. “We are moving through one of the most dangerous times in human history.” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI. “It is imperative that the world’s governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow the arms race, and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental degradation and increased world hunger.” he said in a statement. SIPRI estimated that of the total global inventory of 12,512 warheads in January 2023, about 9,576 were in military stockpiles for potential use, which was 86 more than in January 2022. British nationals missing after boat catches fire in Red Sea dead, tour operator says CAIRO (AP) – Three British nationals who went missing after a scuba diving boat they were on caught fire in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt have died, a UK-based tour operator said Monday. Egyptian authorities said the three disappeared when a medium-sized scuba vessel named “Hurricane” was engulfed in flames in the southern Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday. The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room, they said. A British man was arrested after climbing the 72nd floor of a Seoul skyscraper SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A British man was arrested after climbing more than halfway up the world’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with just his hands on Monday, authorities said. More than 90 emergency responders, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-story, 1,820-meter-tall Lotte World Tower after the man was seen climbing the building on Monday morning, the Seoul Fire Agency said in a statement. . The man, in his 20s, reached the 72nd floor, which is about 1,020 meters high, before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building, the statement said. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

