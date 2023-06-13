Myanmar’s junta suspends access to aid for one million people in Cyclone Mocha-ravaged Rakhine state





CNN

–



Myanmar’s ruling junta has suspended humanitarian access to western Rakhine state, where more than a million vulnerable people are in urgent need of aid a month after a powerful cyclone devastated the region, the United Nations said.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said the decision to block aid access to the already impoverished state has paralyzed the humanitarian response to Cyclone Moka and damaged the delivery of life-saving aid to communities hit by the storm.

Four weeks into the disaster response and with the monsoon season well underway, it is incomprehensible that humanitarians are being denied access to support people in need, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement on Monday.

Balakrishnan said it was another devastating setback for more than a million people who need help.

Just when vulnerable communities need our help the most, we have been forced to stop distributing food, drinking water and shelter supplies, he added.

Cyclone Moka hit western Myanmar on May 14 as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the country. Coastal areas in Rakhine bore the brunt of the cyclone’s winds, which lashed the state at over 200 kilometers per hour (195 mph), destroying homes, livelihoods and infrastructure.

The storm flooded farmland, killing livestock and contaminating drinking water in one of Asia’s poorest regions. The winds tore down bridges, wrecked ships, blocked roads, cut communication lines and damaged schools and hospitals.

An estimated 1.6 million people were worst affected by the cyclone, including thousands already displaced and dependent on humanitarian aid before the storm hit. Immediate concerns included access to shelter, food, drinking water, medicine, fuel and sanitation.

UN OCHA said last week more than 110,000 affected people have received shelter and other supplies, while food aid has reached almost 300,000 people in Rakhine state.

But a month after the cyclone hit, families are still living outside and in need of food and other supplies.

Travel to Rakhine state has long been severely restricted, and aid groups are required to apply for travel authorizations a month in advance, an aid official recently told CNN.

The junta, known as the Council of State Administration since it took power in a 2021 coup, did not lift those restrictions after the cyclone, despite a desperate need for international aid.

The UN said it had an important engagement with Naypyidaw and regional officials in which initial approval for distribution and transport plans and additional travel authorization was obtained for wider distribution in June.

But that has since been cancelled, pending further permits, he said.

Similar plans for distribution and transportation in neighboring Chin State also remain pending, he added.

This denial of access unnecessarily prolongs the suffering of those who do not have food to eat or a roof over their heads. It increases the risk of food insecurity and waterborne diseases, Balakrishnan said, and urged the junta to reconsider its decision and restore the original approval.

On June 8, Medecins Sans Frontieres said its travel authorization to Rakhine had also been suspended.

This will severely harm communities as we will not be able to open primary health care clinics, facilitate emergency referrals or provide much needed items emergency aid, support group said on Twitter.

Myanmar’s authorities have a long history of preventing access to aid for vulnerable communities.

After Cyclone Nargis in 2008, a former military junta prevented international disaster relief teams and supplies from reaching those in need. About 140,000 people died.

CNN reached out to Myanmar’s junta for comment, but did not receive a response.

The junta’s suspension of international aid is also affecting local organizations operating in the state, with some saying they fear their access will be restricted and their supplies confiscated.

We have bought rubber cloth, medicine and rice in (state capital) Sittwe, but we were not sure if we could travel to other towns or villages because we have to go through SAC checkpoints. We can’t lose that emergency aid, but we also feared for our safety, Khine Thurein, an organizer with the Arakan Civil Society Network told CNN, using the acronym for the junta.

Even before this latest decree there were road restrictions. If we chose the route and had to pass a roadblock, we would be stopped for at least 4-5 hours.

With prices of rice and other staples rising, everyone fears losing precious food, medicine and other supplies, he said.

A week after the cyclone, when our team members traveled to Rathedaung with supplies, they had to pass through several checkpoints. Then when they reached the city, they were followed and photographed, added Khine Thurein.

He said that after the cyclone, Sittwe was a devastated town but people have been quick to rebuild it.

I think many people are psychologically damaged. People lost their shops, their livelihoods. It will take a long time to recover, he said.

While the junta is providing some aid to the state, it is nowhere near the level needed, he said.

The situation for those whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Rakhine has worsened with the arrival of the monsoon season.

Heavy rains and flooding have been reported in some areas hit by the cyclone, hampering recovery efforts, UN OCHA said.

Rakhine is a largely poor and isolated state that has been the site of widespread political violence in recent years.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the protracted conflict, many of them members of the stateless Rohingya minority group, long persecuted in Myanmar.

Rohingya in Rakhine are largely confined to open prison-like camps, where authorities impose strict controls on their movement, as well as access to schooling and health care.

Many of these areas and camps were hit hard by Cyclone Mocha and Rohingya families are still without food or shelter.