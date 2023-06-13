Alberta farmers are already struggling with ‘extreme’ drought this growing season

Lack of rain is hitting southern Alberta producers hard with drought conditions Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Article content Last years’ crops were saved by an inch of rain on June 15, so farmers are praying for another bumper mid-June rainfall this year and hoping the rain predicted for Wednesday actually falls.

Article content They need it.

Article content The southeastern corner of the province from around Red Deer to Medicine Hat has received less than 40 percent of its normal rainfall to this point in the growing season. To make matters worse, there wasn’t much soil moisture coming out of the winter, and what there was was gone. Leroy Newman, who farms east of Okotoks and is vice-chairman of the Alberta Barley Commission, said he’s glad to have crop insurance this year because his wheat and barley crops are likely to fail. We are in such a deficit; usually we have six to seven inches in the ground ready for these droughts, he said. It’s just the heat and the wind. Usually when we have easterly winds like we have had, it brings weather. . . Storms usually come from the east; the wind pushes the moisture up the mountains and returns it as thunder. (But) there is no moisture to absorb. He said his wheat is getting to four inches and will be planted with a few grains per stalk instead of the normal 30 or more grains. In the best case scenario, his wheat will return to an average yield of 50 percent, while his barley will be around 20 percent. This happens if it rains and not just on Wednesday. He said there’s potential, with the right rain, for him to have the option to push for a second crop of wheat this year, but then he’ll roll the dice with frost in the fall.

Article content There is still hope for canola, as it usually comes later in the summer. There are also concerns for those irrigating through the Highwood River, Sheep River and Bow River which are already low due to a minimal winter runoff. While the winter was a bit longer than normal this year, there wasn’t enough snowfall. Cattle farmers face additional problems For livestock farmers, the stress is compounded. Land to feed cattle is running out due to poor winter pasture carryover, with little growth to back it up. Producers are looking at a similar situation to 2021 when they started feeding cattle on feed in October through the spring of 2022, which increased costs exponentially. It’s not just finding food for the livestock; many wells have dried up and water supply is already becoming a problem. Because of these ongoing struggles, Newman sold the last of his cattle last fall. This is the first time since his family started farming the land in 1904 that there are no cows on it. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia Alberta Beef Producers finance chairman Fred Lozeman, who has about 1,500 cattle near Claresholm, said it’s been three years in a row with dry sources. They were saved in 2022 by rain and are hoping for a repeat this year.

Article content He said farmers on dry lands are not worth harvesting and their irrigated fields are little better. Lozeman has yet to hear from many producers who are culling their herds, but it’s a decision many will be forced to make if the weather doesn’t improve. This may mean converting crops not normally grown for livestock consumption into feed or considering other options. It’s an added responsibility knowing you have animals you’re responsible for, he said. Producers have spent a lifetime building their flocks with great care and then have to give up a part of them and be unsure how you’re going to get back in. I won’t say that all producers are tight-lipped, but there is certainly stress there and how we all deal with it is different for all of us. Canadian farmers are expected to plant the most wheat since 2001 as drought, war hit global supplies Farmers get much-needed crops in 2022 as a result of drought in 2021 ‘Immediate relief’: Rain brings hope for southern Alberta producers in June 2022 Drought-stricken farmers pray for rain in 2022 as they plant their crops Mild winter raises concerns for farmers, beef producers in 2022 Climate change, lack of rain major problems

Article content According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, climate change is a factor in the weather we’re seeing, but there are other elements at play. Specifically, we are moving from El Nina to El Nino conditions which brings hot and dry weather. Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with the ECCC, said what’s unique is that it usually happens later in the year. She said we are also experiencing heat dome conditions like what we experienced in 2021 with the influence of ridges to the south, which means a lack of precipitation. Trevor Hadwen, an agri-climate specialist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, said temperatures have consistently been about four degrees above normal, which is a significant change. Alberta is experiencing some of the worst droughts in Canada There are drought problems across Western Canada, but Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Report on current drought conditions for the end of May have the two worst stretches in Canada in Alberta. A swath through the Red Deer area and a stretch south of Calgary to the Lethbridge area are designated as extreme drought.

Article content Hadwen said it is reaching a tipping point where rain and not just a little rain or a day of rain, but a lot of it is needed to maintain yield estimates. He said an inch of rain in a two-hour period on Wednesday will be enough to sustain crops for another two weeks. Farmers also don’t want so much rain that it washes away the soil surface and causes other damage. Growers need steady rains for a long time, but not real heavy rainfall. They also need rain often. We need rain that will soak into that soil profile and get down to that root level, he said. [email protected] Tweet: @JoshAldrich03

