The closure of Hwy 4 on Vancouver Island has been extended again as it enters its 6th day

Western communities on Vancouver Island cut off from the rest of the island for six days will see the closure extended for at least a week, the province said, as a wildfire continues to grow over the road.

Last week, athe long and arduous detour was put in place due to the closure of Highway 4 on Tuesday afternoon due to Cameron Bluffs Fire. The fire east of Port Alberni is now 2.5 square kilometers in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service, and is burning right above the two-lane highway, the main, paved road to communities such as Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni.

“Assessments are underway to monitor the risk of falling trees and debris on the highway and to assess slope conditions,” he said ina statementon Monday. “There is no estimate regarding the reopening time of Highway 4.”

Tofino Mayor Dan Law said that while it is much calmer in his community, where tourism is a major economic driver, supplies are still coming in and businesses and residents are making the best of the situation.

“West Coasters, we certainly all learn to be resilient and expect some setbacks and take it all in stride,” he said. “We’re happy to be getting supplies.”

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said supplies were also reaching her community and the surrounding area, which is home to almost 26,000 people.

“It’s definitely day-to-day, I think the last few days have been a little difficult as we’ve been able to address some of the supply issues that we’ve had, but still a lot of uncertainty as we don’t have a timeline. still on the road or in the fire,” she said.

Tofino and Ucluelet have about 4,500 combined residents, not counting the many visitors to popular west coast destinations.

The province said the next update on the condition of Highway 4 will be provided on Tuesday.

The extended closure timeline has some residents talking about the need for a second permanent road in the area.

A pilot vehicle leads a convoy along the detour around Highway 4 on Saturday. (KM Ministry of Transport)

The president hopes that the situation will improve

Law, along with other local leaders such as Ucluelet Mayor Marilyn McEwenand, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, met with their MLA Josie Oborne, who is also a cabinet minister in the David Eby government, for a update on the situation.

“I have high hopes for this [the B.C. Wildfire Service] will be able to put that fire out and with the rain coming down, the road will be open pretty quickly,” Law said Monday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for western parts of Vancouver Island starting Thursday night.

Meanwhile, drivers like Minions are asking tourists and commuters to stay away if they intend to drive.

“Any additional pressure on the detour is just not ideal, so we’re asking people at this point in time not to visit our community,” Minions said.

In announcing the latest diversionWednesday,the province warned that it should only be used for essential travel. The route takes hours of travel time and features rough roads and several one-lane bridges. There is no cell service along the way.

A map produced by the UN Ministry of Transport to detail the detour from Highway 4 outside Port Alberni. (Ministry of Transport)

On Friday the bypass was closed at 1pm for several hours so crews could remove a commercial vehicle that had rolled into Francis Lake.

With the road reopening Friday night, the province put piloted launches in place to and from Port Alberni for commercial vehicles, four times a day, to improve safety and efficiency during the diversion.

On Friday, crews removed a commercial vehicle that had rolled into Francis Lake while traveling along the detour. (KM Ministry of Transport)

Commercial vehicles are allowed to travel outside scheduled departures without piloted vehicles if they wish.

The province also said other drivers will be placed behind the convoys because the priority is moving essential supplies, such as fuel and food, to disrupted communities.

Second route to the east coast

The closure of Highway 4 has residents in the affected communities talking about moving forward with a second permanent road in the area.

A road called the Horne Lake Connector has been studied over the past decade as another possible way to connect Port Alberni to Highway 19 on the island’s east coast.

“Every day that goes by, I think every person that has to drive a four-hour detour when we know there’s a possible alternative route that would be half an hour to an hour, yes, it’s definitely a topic of conversation in our community,” he said. Minions.

In 2016, the province published a potential pathway study, which indicated that it would cost $82 million to upgrade and make it usable. The study also compared how $20 million in improvements to Highway 4 would improve access.

However, the report found that the costs of each option outweighed the benefits.

But Minions said he would like to revisit the idea of ​​a permanent second road with the province after the current Highway 4 closure is resolved.