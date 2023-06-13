International
Funding has been secured in principle to bring a range of vital health tests and checks to Grimsby town centre
Grimsby Community Diagnostic Center will provide access to a range of diagnostic tests closer to home.
The public will be able to access a range of diagnostic tests closer to home, reducing the need to enter hospital and reducing waiting times. The center which will start offering some services to the public this winter and will be fully operational in March 2024 for various health checks, scans and analyses.
Director of Strategic Development at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, Ivan McConnell, said: We welcome the announcement of this funding. Our priority will always be to provide our patients with excellent standards of care and we believe that moving some diagnostic services into the community will allow us to do this.
Our plans for Grimsby are at a very early stage and we will be working with our partners in Primary Care, Community Healthcare and North East Lincolnshire Council to open this new facility in the town It will enable us to offer patients a range of tests including X-rays, ultrasounds and blood tests.
Patients will be referred to the center by their GP or consultant and it will run alongside our diagnostic department at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.
This will allow us to carry out around 115,000 additional checks each year, enabling us to see more patients, faster, reducing waiting times and helping you access the care you need in a more convenient way.
This is not only more convenient for patients, but also more efficient for staff and frees up physician time to help further shorten waiting lists.
Helen Kenyon, North East Lincolnshire Country Director, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: We are very excited about the plans and benefits of this development and the benefits it will bring to people living in Lincolnshire. Northeast.
One of the biggest benefits of offering these new diagnostic tests in the City Center is that patients will no longer need to come to busy hospital sites to have the tests and checks they need. Not only are there excellent public transport links to the city centre, but there are also numerous car parks which free up parking spaces for those who need to come to the hospital.
Reducing the number of people coming to our acute hospitals naturally reduces the risk of spreading infections which is an added benefit.
Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Councilor Phillip Jackson, added: This is great news for people living in North East Lincolnshire and another positive note for Grimsby town center supporting plans to build a new future.
This development will have a massive impact on residents’ access to critical health services, further improving the health and well-being of thousands of people.
The scheme in Grimsby will run alongside the Community Diagnostic Center being built in Scunthorpe, which will start offering services later this year, which is part of a national move to bring closer and more convenient care to thousands of patients.
The latest development was announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay who said:
These new centers will benefit tens of thousands of patients, cutting out unnecessary hospital visits and providing closer and more convenient care.
Patients will be able to access a range of life-saving tests, speeding up the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and heart disease.
We have already made significant progress in reducing waiting lists, one of the government’s top five priorities, and community diagnostic centers are a key part of this, with over four million vital checks delivered so far.
