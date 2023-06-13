Social class can hold young people back





Alongside my role in our People Advisory practice, I am also a committee member of our social mobility worker network, UPbringing. The work I get to do is very rewarding, having such a huge impact on the experience and opportunities of our peers from lower socio-economic backgrounds. I know it can seem daunting to join a business like KPMG, but I hope we can help young people from all backgrounds feel excited and confident about the many career opportunities available to them. KPMG has focused on increasing social mobility in its profession for more than a decade. The firm was among the first businesses to publish socio-economic background pay gaps in September 2021 and set ambitious targets to increase the socio-economic diversity of its workforce. In December last year, the firm also published a pioneering progression gap analysis to deepen understanding of social inequalities in the workplace. It showed that socio-economic background – as measured by parents’ occupation – has the strongest effect on an individual’s career progression, compared to any other diversity characteristic. KPMG already has a number of formal opportunities for work experience, including here DISCLOSURE work experience program in support of Access Accountancy, and its One+1 program in collaboration with the Social Mobility Foundation. However, to give even more young people an insight into the world of work, KPMG is launching it Opening doors to opportunity program. During office visits, participants will build their teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills while working through challenges similar to those faced by KPMG’s own clients. The firm is committed to giving one million young people the chance to build their skills by 2030. As part of this, KPMG will open its doors to young people from areas of lower social mobility across the UK United*. The firm hopes to create a model that can be replicated by other businesses to deepen the program’s impact. You can learn more about KPMG Opening doors to opportunity SOFTWARE by visiting our Impact site. -END- For media inquiries, please contact: Simon Wilson, Media Relations Manager at KPMG UK Phone: +44 (0) 207 311 6651 Mob: +44 (0) 778 537 3397 Email: [email protected] Notes to editors: * KPMG UK worked with research-based social impact consultancy The Bridge Group to identify schools most in need. This takes into account social mobility hotspots as well as government identified opportunity areas, areas of investment in education and areas of high deprivation in the UK. You can learn more about our locally based firms approach here. Research Methodology: KPMG UK commissioned research agency One Poll to conduct a nationally representative survey of 2,000 young people aged 11 to 18 between 25 May and 5 June 2023. The parent or guardian of the child in question was asked to reveal the occupation of the highest earner of their family to assess socio-economic background according to parents’ occupation. The young interviewees were then asked various questions about their access to work experience opportunities and their perception of the world of work. Determining the socio-economic background: KPMG follows the final guidance, provided by the Bridge Group and the Social Mobility Commission in 2021, on how best to define and measure socio-economic background. Our firm uses parents’ occupation (the occupation of the highest earner in your family at age 14), which is widely considered to be the strongest predictor. About KPMG UK KPMG LLP, a UK limited partnership, operates from 20 offices across the UK with approximately 17,000 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded revenue of 2.72 billion in the year ended September 30, 2022. KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, legal, tax and advisory services. It operates in 143 countries and territories with more than 265,000 partners and employees working in member firms worldwide. Each KPMG firm is a separate and distinct legal entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is an English private company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

